CarSeatRecycling Becomes Clek's Exclusive Child Safety Seat Recycler in The U.S.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSeatRecycling, the nation's leading child safety seat recycling service provider, proudly announced today that it is Clek's exclusive child passenger safety seat recycling service provider in the United States.

More than 10 million child safety seats are sold in the U.S. every year, however, almost 90% of them will end up being landfilled or incinerated because of a lack of affordable and convenient recycling solutions.

Clek

The partnership between both companies will make it easier for consumers to recycle their broken or expired car seats, regardless of the seat size or brand, by making the service virtually free. Consumers who purchase a recycling service on carseatrecycling.com will receive a single use coupon of equal value to be redeemed on any item purchased on Clekinc.com.

"We are delighted to partner with Clek, who is such an innovative and forward-looking organization. Very few companies are committed to doing the right thing. Clek not only provides a sustainable end-of-life program for the products they manufacture, they also forge partnerships across the supply chain to ensure that their competitor's products are safely recycled as well." said Vanessa Lépice, CarSeatRecycling VP of Marketing.

"For the past 8 years, we have offered our customers a car seat recycling program. The program allowed Clek consumers to return their end-of-life seats back to Canada for disassembly and recycling." Said Christopher Lumley, Clek's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This strategic partnership with CarSeatRecycling allows us to further reduce our ecological footprint by providing domestic recycling services in the United States."

For more information about Clek's commitment to environmental protection visit https://clekinc.com/recycling , and for more information about how to recycle your old car seat, visit carseatrecycling.com.

About CarSeatRecycling

CarSeatRecycling, an 1GNITE Solutions company, is a national provider of child safety seat recycling services. CarSeatRecycling offers convenient mail-back programs to help consumers recycle their old car seats nationwide and delivers plug-and-play collection events to retailers, municipalities, and selected manufacturers. To recycle your old car seats, visit carseatrecycling.com.

About Clek

Clek is a Canadian-based manufacturer of award-winning child passenger safety seats that combine safety with ease-of-use and modern style. Born out of the world's largest, most diversified automotive supplier, Clek offers the superior design, engineering best practices, world-class manufacturing, and craftsmanship found in luxury automotive seating today. Clek produces a series of innovative child passenger safety seat products and accessories. www.clekinc.ca or www.clekinc.com

