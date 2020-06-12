Cars.HiBid.com Is HiBid's Auction Portal for Exotic Cars, Late Model Trucks & Other Vehicles
Jun 12, 2020, 11:30 ET
OCALA, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com has served as the online auction platform for numerous luxury vehicle and exotic car auctions. Noteworthy auction lots include a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am custom coupe owned by the late actor Burt Reynolds, and 149 classic muscle cars, antique cars, trucks, and other high-value vehicles seized by the United States Marshals Service as part of an investigation into a Ponzi-style scheme in 2019. The popularity of online vehicle auctions prompted the launch of Cars.HiBid.com, a specialized portal dedicated to vehicles for sale.
Cars.HiBid.com allows bidders to find vintage cars, sports cars, late model trucks, trailers, and many other types of vehicles for sale in auctions worldwide. Vehicles for sale typically accommodate a wide range of budgets and tastes. Site visitors can browse all current auctions, search for specific vehicles, or view all auctions open for bidding. Search results can be limited by auction type, such as webcast, online-only, or auctions allowing internet absentee bidding.
To locate a vehicle auction near you, visit Cars.HiBid.com and click the auction map. Selecting an auction site marker provides you with general information about the auction and a link to view all of the available lots for sale. When you're ready to bid, select an auction and click Register To Bid to get started.
