Carson-Based Nonprofit Director to Host Town Hall to Discuss Health Consequences of the Dominguez Channel Crisis

CARSON, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson-area nonprofit Murdock Community and Care Services, Inc. is set to host a public town hall forum on March 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Carson Christian Outreach (17705 Central Ave.) to discuss the impact and next steps following the Dominguez Channel crisis that occurred in October 2021. Murdock Community and Care Services Director Brandi Williams-Murdock, who has been personally affected by the crisis has retained representation from McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA) -- a firm specializing in Class Actions, Mass Torts, and Racial & Economic Justice matters. All residents are welcome.

On October 3, 2021, Carson, California, became enveloped in a noxious odor which permeated homes and places of business all over the city. The complaint alleges that the stench reportedly emanated directly from the Dominguez Channel which was later discovered to have been polluted by runoff from a fire at a warehouse housing various health and beauty products. The hydrogen sulfide gas causing the odor reportedly sickened thousands of Carson residents and forced many to flee the city for hotels until the smell could be remediated. Help was slow to come. It took weeks before county authorities attempted to resolve the problem, and, after failing with ineffective treatments, weeks more before the odor was eradicated. In that time, citizens suffered from failing health and businesses experienced a significant drop in revenue. Carson resident Brandi Williams-Murdock states, "While this was a public health crisis that took L.A. County weeks to solve for Carson and its residents, in the past we have witnessed the county be diligent in addressing similar crises for other areas." The lawsuit includes a claim against the County of Los Angeles for its role in this matter.

Town hall speakers will include Director Brandi Williams-Murdock discussing the overall lack of response to the Dominguez Channel Crisis, resulting community impact, and importance of community mobilization, Joseph L. Richardson, Esq., of McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, speaking on the litigation process and legal options for affected residents, and Dr. Dora Barilla discussing the public health impacts of hydrogen sulfide exposure and recommendations for community members to protect the health of themselves and their families. There will also be an environmental health scientist expounding on the potential health effects of hydrogen sulfide and discussing a current survey documenting health symptoms related to the Dominguez Channel disaster. These speakers will be available to answer questions about the crisis directly from Carson residents and help explain options going forward. Carson residents who have questions about the Dominguez Channel crisis are welcome to attend at 10:00 a.m. on March 12, 2022, in the Carson Christian Community Center.

About Murdock Community and Care Services, Inc.: Murdock Community and Care Services, Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Carson, California, designed to bring community-advancing services to residents. Led by Director Brandi Williams-Murdock, Murdock Community and Care Services, Inc. has grown into a well-respected, data-driven institution with the sole mission to improve lives through access to mental health resources and community assistance programs and services. Murdock Community and Care Services, Inc. aims to engage residents in and around Carson to help elevate quality of life. Visit murdockcommunity.org for more information.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Arizona, Illinois and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP