Carson Group Releases New Lead Generation Tool for Advisors Assessing Retirement Readiness

The six-question tool, now live on advisor websites across the country, provides education on current savings, estimated future contributions, and the potential effect they may have on projected income in retirement. An additional benefit is that the responses and data entered into this application are integrated with Carson's technology, allowing the advisor to capture crucial information, and ensuring the firms never have to ask their current or prospective clients for that data again - from client onboarding documents to long-term planning.

The first custom risk-scoring tool released by Carson Group in May of 2017, called the Risk Tolerance Quiz, has generated over half a billion in net new assets for its partner firms since inception.

"Generating unforgettable and unmistakably valuable moments of engagement is what advisors need most, especially when it comes to organic growth," said Aaron Schaben, executive vice president of Carson Group. "Introducing this immersive tool not only broaches an age-old topic in a refreshing, relatable way; it demonstrates how we're listening to our advisors' pain points and creating real solutions that move the needle for our partners."

Carson Group has invested more than $60 million over the last few years to its continuously evolving technology stack. The release of the retirement analysis tool also comes in response to a growing percentage of Americans (61%) who say they don't know how much money they'll need to save to enjoy the retirement lifestyle they want.1

To learn more about the retirement readiness tool, go to: https://www.carsongroup.com/retirement-readiness-conversations/.

About Carson Group

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Group Coaching, Carson Group Partners, and Carson Wealth. The conglomerate of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Securities offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

1 Bankrate 2018 "Most Americans Don't Know How Much Money They Will Need for Retirement"

