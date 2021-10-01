Carstens Welcomes New Senior Leadership Accelerating Its Growth and Innovation Plans

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carstens Inc. announced several changes to its organization, including adding Rich Scarle as Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Service.

Scarle has held several sales and marketing roles, most recently as the VP of Marketing for Enlivant Senior Living. Prior to that, he led creative advertising agency teams focused on a broad array of industries, from consumer package goods, food & beverage, retail and more. His experience with companies like P&G, Subway and Omron will bring new leadership experience to a growing team.

"Rich's diverse background will help Carstens better meet the challenges of today's multi-faceted sales environment—providing the best service for our customers," said Carstens CEO and President Barb Vanderkloot.

Scarle added, "I couldn't have picked a better time to join the Carstens team. The combination of their deep roots in healthcare product manufacturing and forward-looking management team makes this new role even more exciting."

Carstens' senior management team has also been realigned to better serve current and evolving customer needs:

Michael Cook , Vice President of Sales, will oversee Carstens' national and major accounts in North America .

, Vice President of Sales, will oversee Carstens' national and major accounts in . Mary Elisa Calvano has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation. Calvano will continue her excellent work evolving the Carstens brand, innovating our product offerings, and optimizing our digital shopping platforms. In her new role she'll also oversee cross-department process improvement initiatives.

has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation. Calvano will continue her excellent work evolving the Carstens brand, innovating our product offerings, and optimizing our digital shopping platforms. In her new role she'll also oversee cross-department process improvement initiatives. Mark Verbeek , has been promoted to Controller & Director of Information Technology. Verbeek will partner with Calvano to bring innovation and system process enhancements to Carstens' tech stack—aiding both internal teams as well as customer experiences.

"Our goal is to bring Technology, Marketing, and Sales into closer alignment to get ahead of customer needs and desires," said Vanderkloot. "The pandemic has forever changed the landscape of our industry and skyrocketed the need for agility and creative problem solving, and this is the team to support our strategy moving forward."

About Carstens: Carstens is a family-owned company with a 130-year heritage of manufacturing and selling top-of-the-line products for healthcare, education and business environments. They specialize in offering industry-leading solutions designed to simplify workflows and facilitate easy interactions between patients and caregivers, teachers and students, and office work teams. Carstens is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned company, and all Carstens products are made in the USA from U.S. and imported parts.

Contact:

Rich Scarle

SVP Sales & Customer Service | Carstens, Inc.

[email protected]

(708) 669-1336

SOURCE Carstens, Incorporated

