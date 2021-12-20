SANTA СLARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSwitch specialists can now share 3D visualizations of used cars on the platform, and buyers have an opportunity to examine vehicles as they would offline from the comfort of their homes. To digitize a car in 3D, CarSwitch specialists use the 3DShot app developed by Cappasity.

CarSwitch has integrated with Cappasity 3D technology for remote demonstration of used cars

A 3D visualization of a car helps the consumer to see it from all angles of perception and check all tiny details, bridging the gap between examining a car online and offline. The ability to examine a car like in real life is especially important for used car buyers. By interacting with a 3D demonstration of a used car the consumer will be able to notice even hidden damages on the vehicle, see tiny chips, dents, scratches on the car and choose a used car online with confidence. Consumers will get more information about the car's exterior condition, which will save much time for CarSwitch specialists and clients.

CarSwitch is an online marketplace to sell and buy certified used cars in UAE and KSA. For used car sellers, the platform takes on inspecting, warranting, photographing, advertising, collecting calls, filtering prospective buyers, attending test drives, handling paperwork, and transferring ownership. Certified specialists handle the entire process of selling a car, while the seller only sets the price of the vehicle. For buyers, CarSwitch provides the results of the 200 point inspection online. On top of that, used car buyers can now examine the vehicles on the platform by interacting with immersive content.

The 3DShot app allows CarSwitch specialists to create interactive 3D visualizations of cars within a matter of minutes. To create a 3D View (data format developed and patented by Cappasity), a CarSwitch specialist simply needs to launch the vehicle capturing mode in the app and moves around the vehicle. 3DShot automatically creates a 3D View that can be embedded into the CarSwitch platform.

3D View Demo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTU3H3x_Ei0

"Until recently, creating immersive content was unavailable for most car dealers, marketplaces, and private sellers of used vehicles. The 3DShot app and the Cappasity platform solve this problem by allowing anybody to create interactive content with a usual smartphone. We have developed an effective solution for creating interactive 3D Views of vehicles and are happy to provide this new tool to CarSwitch," comments Kosta Popov, Cappasity CEO.

"CarSwitch is on a mission to make used car buying as seamless as possible. Cappasity's 3D views seemed like a great opportunity to give our buyers an unparalleled car browsing experience, so we decided to give it a shot. The response so far from our users has been great – cars with 3D views garner much higher engagement and interest from buyers. The process of capturing the 3D shot is also straightforward and we've been able to roll it out in both UAE and KSA in just a few weeks," comments Mohammad Ali Raahim, CarSwitch Head of Product

About CarSwitch

CarSwitch, founded in 2016, is an online marketplace for used cars in the U.A.E and Saudi Arabia that handles the entire process for the seller and buyer. Since its foundation, the company has attracted $12.3 million funding and became one of The Middle East's 50 Most-Funded Startups according to Forbes. CarSwitch is the top-rated service to sell or buy used cars in the UAE.

CarSwich website: https://carswitch.com/

About Cappasity Inc.

Cappasity is a comprehensive solution for the interactive visualization of products in 3D, which creates an immersive shopping experience for e-commerce.

Cappasity lets companies create & deliver 3D/AR experiences to blur the line between online and in-store shopping. It is the first scalable and easy-to-adopt solution for complex e-commerce projects that only takes 3 minutes/SKU to create a 3D and embed it into a store.

Our clients see higher conversion rates (10-30% increase), higher time on the product page, less returns, and less customer inquiries when their products have interactive 3D images. The platform also provides unique 3D analytics tool based on AI to track customers' online behavior and ensure the best product presentation online.

PRESS CONTACT: Jenny Hertz, 650-488-7877, https://3dshot.io

