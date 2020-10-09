Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market worth $1,603 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market by Treatment modalities (Cell based Type (Chondrocyte Transplantation, Growth Factor), Non-Cell (Tissue Scaffolds)), Application (Hyaline), End User (ASCs, Clinic), Site (Knee) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market is projected to reach USD 1,603 million by 2025 from USD 787 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market"

144 – Tables

41 – Figures

157 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37493272

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis and increasing funding and investments for research in this field.

The cell-based segment accounted for the largest share of the treatment modality segment in the market in 2019.

Based on the treatment modality, the cartilage repair market is segmented into cell-based and non-cell-based approaches. The non-cell-based segment is divided into tissue scaffolds and cell-free composites. In 2019, the cell-based segment accounted for the largest share of the cartilage regeneration market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements in stem cell-based therapies for cartilage repair and chondrocyte implantation products

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the cartilage repair market in 2019.

Based on end users, the cartilage regeneration market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the large number of minimally invasive surgeries performed in hospitals and the growing number of hospitals in emerging economies.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=37493272

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region of the cartilage repair and regeneration market in 2019.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the cartilage repair market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of various disorders and injuries. Recent developments in tissue engineering and stem cell therapy will further fuel market growth.

Prominent players in the cartilage regeneration market are Smith & Nephew plc (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Vericel Corporation (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=37493272

Browse Related Reports:

Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/regenerative-medicine-market-65442579.html

Arthroscopy Instruments Market by Type (Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization System, Surgical Shaver, RF Ablation, Fluid Management), Application (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/arthroscopy-instrument-market-238516643.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cartilage-repair-regeneration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cartilage-repair-regeneration.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets