CartSquad Launches Startup to Help Companies Navigate the World of E-Commerce

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CartSquad, a complete end-to-end channel management organization, launches this week amid a surge of e-commerce sales. Newly formed-company CartSquad has been in the works over the past few months, finally taking shape in April 2020. CartSquad.com was founded by a diverse group of distribution experts looking for a better way to help clients succeed through the online retail market.

Though online retail sales have risen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as more people seek safe ways to shop from home, the e-commerce market has been on a steady upward trend for years, accounting for over 14% of total global retail. CartSquad.com was created to make online sales easy and accessible for both established and up-and-coming brands in an age of ever-changing retail platforms.

Selling products through giants like Amazon and Walmart.com has become a necessity in an age when online buying makes up the majority of retail purchases. CartSquad works by streamlining access to top online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Wish, Overstock, Wayfair, Rakuten, TopHatter, and the list goes on. CartSquad stands out amongst the competition as it handles customer service, fulfilment, and end-to-end 3PL with a capacity of 4,000 orders per day.

The CartSquad team says they work one-on-one with company reps to help instantly list their products across online sales platforms, lending immediate and expansive visibility. And for many consumers, visibility is credibility: One of the major benefits to listing products across multiple platforms simultaneously is that products build up reviews and customer feedback at a rate like never before in the history of sales. Regardless of where the customer places their order, one web search will yield a wealth of choices in terms of platforms, casting a larger net, and reeling in a larger customer base.

Having a comprehensive understanding of online selling is imperative to success in today's retail market. CartSquad serves as a guide and translator on a company's journey into the e-commerce marketplace as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the rapidly evolving function of online sales.

CartSquad's founders utilize their fifty years of combined retail distribution experience to help their clients successfully navigate the challenges of a marketplace that changes daily, ensuring that the companies they represent not only survive in the world of e-commerce, but adapt and thrive.

