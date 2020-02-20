Cartus Launches Mobilify--a Radically Simplified Budget and Self-Move Product

According to U.S. Census Bureau data*, nearly 800,000 employees and their families move each year to start a new career or change roles at their existing company. Cartus estimates that there are 250,000-300,000 corporate-sponsored U.S. relocations annually, which leaves approximately half a million new hires and existing employees a year to face the challenge, stress, and complexity of finding a new community and new home while starting their new job on time and ready to be productive.

In today's tight labor market, a professional relocation package is increasingly a necessity in the war for talent. For businesses with no formal relocation program, HR leaders are forced to estimate competitive relocation budgets while navigating unexpected expenses and complications from the transferee throughout the move.

Mobilify simplifies the relocation process for both the stressed transferee and the overextended people managers or HR leaders. The patent-pending technology behind Mobilify provides data-driven, market-competitive budget support and recommended service offerings, powered by Cartus' unparalleled move database and the proprietary algorithms that leverage it.

The user-friendly, self-serve interface allows new hires and transferring employees to customize services based on preference and family situation. They also benefit from a professional move from one of Cartus' trusted van line partners and access to lucrative cash-back opportunities* from the company's top-performing real estate broker network.

According to Atlas World Group's 2019 Corporate Relocation Survey, 41% of companies with fewer than 500 salaried employees did not use a relocation services firm to manage their relocation needs in 2018.

Tellingly, nearly half of all small firms surveyed also cited "lack of qualified people locally" as the primary factor impacting their relocation volume that year.

This confirms what Cartus has heard from its own clients, which is why Mobilify leverages Cartus' unmatched historical database (e.g., nearly 600,000 U.S. domestic relocations over the last 10 years) to create market-driven, probability-based budget models for job candidates that employers can be confident are competitive against other offers.

For Job Candidates and Employees, Mobilify is Mobility Simplified.

Focusing on a new position without having to worry about the task of relocating is a huge concern for nearly 40% of newly hired employees or transferees polled in a recent Cartus survey.

"[I was] too focused on the relocation and not focused enough on learning [my] new role." ~ Recent lump sum transferee

Mobilify tackles these challenges by consolidating key resources and real-time status updates in a single place, enabling employees to arrive at their new jobs on time, ready to work. Built on the principles of human-centered design thinking, Mobilify's user-friendly interface enables employees to see their entire relocation budget distribution—including a guaranteed van line move—and relevant contact information. As an added incentive, employees interested in either buying or selling a home can ask to be matched with a top-performing, background-checked real estate agent from a nationally recognized brand, with opportunities to earn cash back incentives on both the sale and purchase of their residences.**

Employees also have access to:

Detailed destination information provided at the destination city and neighborhood level

A cash back reward** when they buy and/or sell their home

Interactive tools to track move timelines and budgets

Video tutorials covering key information related to their move

Future iterations of the product will allow employees to select the services most important to them and their families from Cartus' pre-vetted supplier network.

"Cartus is leading the way with innovative technology being developed in-house utilizing design thinking" commented Cartus CEO Katrina Helmkamp. "Mobilify radically simplifies the relocation process for both the transferee and the people leader while allowing companies of all sizes to balance their needs for talent acquisition and cost containment."

