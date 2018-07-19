Caruso Homes, Inc. To Open Southern Hills, A Luxury Estate Golf Course Community In Davidsonville, MD

"What makes Southern Hills such a special community is the combination of a serene, golf course setting with luxury homes that can be personalized to meet the discerning needs of today's home buyers," says Tom Baldwin, Vice President Division Manager for Caruso Homes South Division. "It's a location and product like nothing else in the area." Southern Hills is set on the prestigious Renditions Golf Course surrounded by private wooded areas and horse farms. Beautiful parks, outdoor recreation, shopping and entertainment are also nearby in Edgewater and Crofton. Southern Hills is convenient to Annapolis and Washington, DC in a top-rated school district, feeding to the blue ribbon South River High School.

Southern Hills offers the esteemed Caruso Homes' craftsman-style series. There are five spacious floorplans ranging from 3,000 to over 9,400 square feet of living space. The plans offer buyers plenty of opportunity to personalize their home with extensions and luxury options such as deluxe gourmet kitchens, grand owner retreats with spa-like baths, and entertainment areas that include theater and exercise rooms. Several plans offer first-floor owner suites or in-law suites, suitable for multi-generational families and those looking to make this their forever home.

Southern Hills is expected to open for sales in December 2018. To join the VIP List to receive community updates and an invitation to our VIP Grand Opening event, please visit www.carusohomes.com or call (301) 832-6426.

About Caruso Homes, Inc.

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes, Inc. is an award-winning luxury home builder based in Crofton, MD offering a variety of new home communities in the Baltimore, Washington, DC and Raleigh, NC markets. In addition to traditional single-family and townhome communities, Caruso Homes On Your Lot division provides buyers the flexibility to build a Caruso Home on any suitable home site throughout Maryland. For more information, visit www.carusohomes.com.

SOURCE Caruso Homes, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.CarusoHomes.com

