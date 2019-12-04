Carvertise expands as it "drives" national advertising campaigns

Carvertise is a progressive marketing firm that "wraps" cars with eye-catching advertising content. The all-in-one agency creates the campaign, wraps the cars and maps strategic routes to build brand visibility for its clients. Carvertise uses GPS to determine when and where their cars are on the road, providing comprehensive impression reports to the client.

The company has secured national partnerships, with companies such as EA Sports, 7-Eleven, Empire Today and Norwegian Air. They have drivers across the country and now have sales outposts in Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. In addition, Carvertise has relationships with Uber and Lyft, so many rideshare drivers also participate.

Through this national growth, all operations and administrative activity has remained headquartered in Wilmington, Del. They currently have 15 staff in Delaware, and the 50 new jobs will be located in Delaware as well.

Carvertise will use the performance-based grant from the Delaware Strategic Fund to advance their operations and marketing to sustain the company's growth.

"We are proud to have Delaware roots and it is very gratifying to me to continue to grow here in Delaware; it's a great place to live, work and play. We are grateful for the strategic fund support; it helps Carvertise continue its growth," explained Macleod.

"Delaware is proud to help support growing businesses like Carvertise – an innovative company with Delaware roots that is creating good jobs right here in our state," said Governor John Carney. "We are trying hard to offer support for homegrown companies, to keep them growing and innovating in Delaware. This announcement only reaffirms that Delaware remains a great place for businesses of all sizes to put down roots, grow and create good-paying jobs in Delaware."

