Carzato and AutoLeadStar announce Partnership

The AutoLeadStar Platform is built on a technology so powerful it allows dealers to market, sell, and service cars as they would in the real world, at scale and online, making 1:1 matches between shoppers and inventory.

AutoLeadStar CEO, Aharon Horwitz, states; "To compete and win business on the internet today, you need a pretty robust and sophisticated strategy. It's very hard to do this manually and it becomes a bottomless pit of frustration and missed opportunity. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to work with Carzato's Online Retailing Experience to increase dealership sales efficiencies."

In a recent dealership case study, the implementation of Carzato's digital retailing solution was shown to increase dealers' Close Rate to Sale by 18%, significantly decrease their cost per lead by 81%, and skyrocket their Total Number of Leads by 382%.

Carzato is able to provide a unique platform that utilizes online technology together with artificial intelligence to level the playing field of a highly competitive car market. Carzato's proprietary digital retailing experience is fully scalable, modular and includes:

- Customizable high-converting landing pages and CTAs

- VIN-specific dealer pricing

- Dealer choice of Trade-In Valuation and F&I Products

- Dealer-customized Service & Protection Plans/Pricing

About CARZATO

Carzato is a California-based automotive service provider in Fintech, offering an integrated and customized online car-buying process for dealers to connect with their customers. Carzato's Online Retailing Experience (ORE) saves time for both dealership and customer, increases quality leads, and thus sales improvement. For more information, please visit www.Carzato.com.

About AutoLeadStar:

AutoLeadStar is pioneering smart marketing automation in the automotive industry. Built by top-tier engineers and data scientists, AutoLeadStar's sophisticated machine learning future-proofs a dealership's marketing operations with AI-based decision algorithms that lead to high-intent conversions. AutoLeadStar works industry-wide with hundreds of dealerships, including top 150 dealer groups, providing unique insight into the future of the market. They can be reached at www.autoleadstar.com.

Related Links:

https://carzato.com

https://autoleadstar.com

SOURCE Carzato

Related Links

https://carzato.com

