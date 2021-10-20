Casa Concierge Offering Marketing Services from Xcode Consulting

ROCKY POINT, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an innovative new service platform, Casa Concierge helps to connect homeowners across Long Island to the very best contractors, home renovations experts, maintanence workers, and consumer services professionals in their area. Every business on Casa Concierge is vetted and verified to offer a service that's reliable and stands above the rest.

Casa Concierge

In addition to working with homeowners to connect them with businesses, Casa Concierge also offers businesses the opportunity to not only be a part of their elite listings, but also provides them with an entire suite of digital marketing solutions proven to help build their business, and acquire new serious clients, in need of their service. As longtime partners, Casa Concierge is working with Xcode Consulting to provide businesses in the home renovations and maintanence space, with some of the most innovative and highly effective digital marketing services available today.

Throughout its history, Xcode Consulting has helped businesses large and small to experience unmatched growth, across multiple different industries. But now, within its partnership with Casa Concierge, they are focusing their efforts on home renovations contractors, maintenance experts, and consumer services professionals - areas that both companies are extremely knowledgeable in.

Working with Casa Concierge and Xcode gives business owners access to some of the very best web designers and digital marketers, who have designed aesthetic websites that are built to drive traffic and grow your business. They offer other marketing services including search engine optimization, paid ad channels, public relations services, sales funnels, social media assistance and much more! As a leader in the digital marketing space across New York City and Long Island, Xcode has run marketing campaigns for some of the best and most successful independent businesses in the area.

Learn more about the opportunities available with Xcode and Casa Concierge, visit CasaConcierge.com today!

About Casa Concierge

Casa Concierge is a revolutionary new service aimed at helping homeowners across Long Island - both Nassau & Suffolk County, with all their home renovations, maintanence work, and general service needs. Despite its relatively recent debut, the Casa Concierge team has been providing marketing and business consultancy services to a wide range of businesses across multiple specialties, including a number of entities in the home improvement sectors and consumer services fields. Representing businesses large and small, Casa Concierge is the perfect platform for both users, in need of services, and businesses looking to provide services, and vastly expand their client base.

Media Contact:

Nick Khan

516-304-0124

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa Concierge

