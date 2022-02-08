Casa Dorada Los Cabos, among the winners of the Traveller Review Awards

"There is no doubt about how important it is to maintain strict safety standards in order for our guests to feel safe and cared for. These evaluations are a reflection of our team's efforts and work. We would like to thank each and every one of our guests who took the time to leave us a review. This is what keeps us going every day," says Leonardo Perli, the Resort's General Manager.

The beachfront hotel, which was recently recognized by Forbes as well, is known for its continuous innovations in service and offer, and for being a pioneer in adapting quickly to new trends and guests' needs.

Regarding the industry, Arjan Dijk, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com said: "As the travel industry has remained vigilant and flexible in light of the continued uncertainty and travel restrictions we've seen over the course of the past year, the passion and dedication of our partners to create safe and welcoming travel experiences for everyone all over the world has continued to shine through."

About Casa Dorada

This 181-suite hotel blends the five-star resort experience with a laid back family-friendly and pet-friendly spirit perfect for reconnecting with relatives, rekindling with someone special, or recreating with friends. Located in Medano Beach -the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch-, Casa Dorada is an oceanfront sanctuary in modern suites featuring expansive living areas, kitchenettes, and balconies with Pacific Ocean views.

The Resort grants visitors a more convenient yet equally spectacular alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport.

Contact

Blanca Bastida

Press Representative

[email protected]

Tel. 624 1098335

SOURCE Casa Dorada