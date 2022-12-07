Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, will be the place to be for New Year's Eve

If you want to celebrate New Year's Eve in Cabo San Lucas in style, look no further than the beachfront Casa Dorada Resort & Spa, which is known for its extravagant costume-themed celebrations.

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring your best party attire to the five-star Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas for a New Year's Eve celebration that blends holiday glitz with coastal cool. This chic oceanfront resort in Cabo San Lucas provides its guests with the ideal New Year's celebration, with sumptuous meals, a lively Masquerade theme party, and a prime spot on Medano Beach.

New Year's Eve at Casa Dorada

This year's party is a Masquerade Party, and guests will be treated to an open bar and gourmet buffet (including soup, salad, pasta, seafood, and charcoal grill stations, among other deluxe surprises).

To ensure that everyone has a good time, each guest will receive a "party kit," and the featured bands, in addition to the resident DJ, will keep everyone on their feet dancing until the early hours of the morning.

The world-famous fireworks display that will take place above Medano Beach will definitely be one of the evening's most memorable moments, and 12 Tribes Restaurant will be the ideal location from which to take in as much of it as possible.

The resort offers guests an alternative to staying in the Tourist Corridor's hotels in more isolated areas. Just thirty minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport, visitors have the opportunity to witness Land's End as well as the world-famous Arch of Cabo San Lucas.

At Casa Dorada Los Cabos, a joyous celebration of New Year's Eve will include the giving out of party favors, dancing, and the performance of live music by local musicians. Adult tickets are priced at $3,300 MXN, while kid tickets are priced at $1,600 MXN. The festivities will get underway around 8:00 p.m.

Make your bookings as soon as possible because there is a restriction on the number of available spots.

About Casa Dorada.

Located in Medano Beach--the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch, Casa Dorada just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos brings upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas Oceanfront. The Resort grants visitors a more convenient yet equally spectacular alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 185 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

SOURCE Casa Dorada