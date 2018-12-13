Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa Unveils Brand New Image with Astonishing Campaign and Website

CABO SAN LUCAS, México, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, the recognized hotel at Médano Beach celebrated 11 years of unforgettable memories with its guests and team.

As part of the celebration, the resort unveils a new and fresh campaign in which it invites their guests not only to create memories but to "be the moment" and seize it, enjoying life as it is with all it's little and great details.

"We want our guests to feel as cheery and happy as we do when they come back. We have many guests that we feel are part of the family, returning every year since the opening of the Resort. This year we have launched a special campaign for them, looking forward to having them with us one more time," said the Resort Director, Leonardo Perli.

About the campaign, Blanca Bastida, Digital Marketing Manager of Questro Resorts mentioned: "As Casa Dorada grows as a team, our philosophy keeps evolving. We continuously look for new ways to surprise our guests and make them happy, the reason for which we thought this campaign goes perfectly for this year's celebration."

A new website is the result of the team efforts looking to refresh the image of their communication and channels.

In addition to creating lifelong Cabo memories, the resort continues to get involved in the local community through eco-initiatives, keeping its turtle conservation program as an example of philanthropy around the locality.

Respected worldwide publications have awarded and praised Casa Dorada for its beachfront location; sizeable oceanview suites; dedicated staff, cuisine, and eco-friendly initiatives.

Casa Dorada has consistently ranked favorably with such consumer polls as World Travel Awards, Travel + Leisure World's Best Survey and TripAdvisor.

About Casa Dorada

With an incomparable location on Medano Beach--the best swimmable beach of Cabo, Casa Dorada is just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the marina. As a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a collection of the world's finest independent luxury hotels, Casa Dorada Los Cabos brings the upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas oceanfront. The Resort grants visitors a more convenient, yet equally spectacular, alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 150 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

SOURCE Casa Dorada

