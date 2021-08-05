Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Announces Book Early and Save

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Late summer and autumn offer the best weather of the year on the Monterey Peninsula, so Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa has an enticement for guests to book their reservations now and make the most of their stay. The Book Early and Save rate offers guests who stay three nights 15% off any room type with a flexible cancel plan. Guests who stay four nights will save 25% off any room type.

The Book Early and Save requires a 14-day advance booking. Since plans can change, there is a 72-hour flexible cancellation with no fees. Amenities include parking on-site, streaming wi-fi, access to the outdoor pool and fitness room. Casa Munras is dog-friendly.

Adjacent to Casa Munras, Estéban Restaurant is where locals and visitors come to sip, savor, and share. Executive Chef Mario Garcia serves California-inspired Spanish cuisine made with the finest and freshest local ingredients available. Estéban Restaurant is open for indoor seating, patio dining, curbside pickup, to-go, and home delivery from 4:30pm to 8:30pm Sunday - Thursday and from 4:30pm to 9:30pm Friday – Saturday. The tapas menu is available nightly from 4:30pm to 6:00pm.

The Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District, just a short walk to downtown shops and restaurants. It is also close to museums, historic government buildings, Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf, and Cannery Row. With gorgeous gardens and hacienda-style buildings, guests enjoy a tranquil setting with easy access to the area's attractions. The Spanish-style décor is grounded by dark wood furniture and black iron accents, while the bright pops of warm colors and creamy walls create an inviting, vibrant ambiance. Guests will appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities with safety in mind.

The on-site parking makes getting out-and-about effortless. Casa Munras is just a 10-minute drive to Carmel-by-the Sea, 12 minutes to Pebble Beach, 15 minutes to Monterey Airport, and a 40-minute drive to Big Sur, making it the ideal place to call home base. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940.

For reservations and rates, contact: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa at 831-375-2411, Toll-Free Number 1-800-222-2446. Book online at [email protected]

