Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Valentine's Romance Package

Executive Chef Gus Trejo's bespoke Valentine's Dinner is a three-course menu that allows each guest to choose from sea, land or plant based dishes. To start, the first course offers a choice of: Ahi Tuna with red veined sorrel, pomegranates and espelette pepper aioli; Beef Crudo with capers, rocket, shallots and grain mustard; or Heirloom Beets with blood orange, bronze fennel, celery root and chili oil.

The Second course offers a choice of: Red Snapper with forbidden rice, Russian kale and Rioja butter; Hanger Steak with eight-row flint corn, asparagus and chimichurri sauce; or Foraged Mushrooms with rainbow chard, celery root and salbitxada.

For the finale, a decadent Chef's Chocolate menu features Day of Love desserts and a special surprise.

The hacienda-style Casa Munras is located in the heritage district of Monterey, with easy access to the heart of downtown, Cannery Row and a short drive to Carmel while on-site parking makes getting out and about effortless. Casa Munras embraces its authentic sense of place throughout the buildings and the peaceful gardens.

Guests can take advantage of the The Spa at Casa Munras, and enjoy relaxing and rejuvenating spa treatments and massage. Wellness products from the sea, combined with natural botanicals are used to restore wellness, balance and serenity. Spa guests have access to a private outdoor hot tub surrounded by lush gardens.

For reservations and information: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, Direct Phone 831-375-2411, Toll Free Number 1-800-222-2446, Fax 831-375-1365 or email at reservations@innsofmonterey.com

Casa Munras is located at: 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940

