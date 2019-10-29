Casabella Interiors Wins Gold & Silver Awards at 2019 PRISM Awards Gala

CAPE COD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casabella Interiors of East Sandwich, Cape Cod, won three awards at the 2019 PRISM Gala last week in Boston. The annual PRISM Awards are hosted by BRAGB (Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston) to celebrate the best projects and outstanding achievements in New England's home building industry. Casabella accepted the Gold Award for Best Website Relaunch, a Silver Award for Best Bathroom Remodel over $125k, and a Silver Award for Best Design for Outdoor Living. Nominees were judged on concept, creativity, and flow of the overall design – including use of space and the incorporation of various architectural elements.

Casabella Interiors

Casabella Interiors founder, Michele Chagnon-Holbrook said, "For our Gold Award, we owe special thanks to Florida-based Exploritech – who we initially hired to add an E-Commerce component to our existing site. Our collaboration evolved into a complete redesign of www.casabellainteriors.com, and we couldn't be happier with the results." The relaunch objective was to create an experientially focused site that draws in prospects with a promise of what's possible. They achieved that by adding movement to critical landing pages, using powerful new imagery, streamlining content, simplifying navigation, and including a variety of CTAs.

Casabella won two Silver awards for their project, An Estate to Remember. The team was hired to renovate a client's 10,000 square foot summer home – beginning with the master bathroom. The laid-back luxury concept focused on an inspired mix of classic and modern design elements – including Italian dolomite marble floors and thassos marble walls. They also modified the layout to take advantage of the ocean views – which included moving the shower to the middle of the room.

Views of the Atlantic Ocean also shaped the design plan for the award-winning exterior space – which delivers a relaxed but refined backdrop for entertaining. By bringing the comfort of the indoors out with custom details, the team worked with Sudbury Landscape Design to scale down the massive backyard into cozy, intimate, open-air rooms, emphasizing the interplay between form and function.

The PRISM Awards Gala salutes the accomplishments and achievements of Greater Boston interior designers, builders, developers, architects, remodelers, and other professionals in the home building industry.

About Casabella Interiors

A coveted New England design destination, the Casabella Interiors shop and design studio offer an unexpected mix of high-style furnishings and accessories. From finishing touches that transform a house into a home to textures and patterns that create cozy and inviting spaces, their sophisticated east coast aesthetic lights up every corner of their 2,500-foot showroom. Located in a historic building in East Sandwich, Cape Cod, they source materials from over a dozen countries, taking special care to find little-known brands that reflect their reverence for elegance and simplicity.

