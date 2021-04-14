Casandra Properties, Inc.'s Celia Iervasi Appointed Manager of Community Affairs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of giving back to the community to which the company owes its success, Casandra Properties, Inc. is officially formalizing its community outreach program. Associate Broker Celia Iervasi has been appointed Manager of Community Affairs and will be handling all community outreach inquiries for the company moving forward.

Not only has Celia Iervasi served as an exemplary Associate Broker for Casandra Properties for more than a decade, she has an extensive history of volunteer service to her Staten Island community that has been recognized by both New York City and New York State Legislature.

Enormously qualified for this appointment, Celia Iervasi has cultivated various relationships with not-for-profits and other local businesses and organizations here on the Island. She is well recognized and regarded for her professionalism, dedication and integrity both in the real estate industry and throughout the Staten Island community.

Celia Iervasi is presently active and involved with the following organizations:

President of the Verrazano Kiwanis Club

Vice President of the Ralph J. Sansone Foundation

Carl V. Bini Foundation

NorthWell Health Patient Partnership

Board Member of YMCA Counseling Center of Staten Island

Community Board 3 Land Use Committee

Most recently, Celia has been involved with raising funds through the Verrazano Kiwanis for 'Giving Kids with Cancer a Fighting Chance' - in an effort to build a new Pediatric Cancer Unit at NorthWell Health/Staten Island University Hospital.

For more information on Casandra Properties, Inc.'s community outreach program, please contact:

Celia Iervasi - email: [email protected]

Casandra Properties, Inc. is a City and State certified WBE (Woman-Owned Business Enterprise).

