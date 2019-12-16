Cascade Centers and Beyond Well Solutions Announces an Innovative Private Employee Mental Health Podcast Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Centers , a leading provider of Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), announced today that it is partnering with Beyond Well Solutions, a subsidiary of the podcast Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton . Cascade Centers will add Beyond Well Solutions' customizable podcast library as a new benefit to their portfolio of products for companies focused on employee mental health.

Cascade Centers

Beyond Well with Sheila Hamilton is hosted by five-time Emmy-award-winning journalist and author Sheila Hamilton and co-hosted by Dr. Jenna LeJeune and Dr. Brian Goff. Each episode focuses on a different aspect of psychological suffering, from anxiety to financial stress, and directs employees to a company's EAP counseling services. The library is customizable for companies interested in exploring a topic like suicide prevention or understanding gender in more depth.

"Beyond Well Solutions is tackling the problem of EAP utilization," said Anthony Brown, VP Sales and Marketing at Cascade Centers. "Through the privacy of podcasts, we are catching people upstream of events that may derail their careers, relationships and financial future by connecting them to counseling."

Added Dr. Julie Marshall, Vice President of Operations at Cascade Centers, "Beyond Well Solutions is a great new addition to our EAP services and provides a private, easy-to-access understanding of employee mental health challenges. Companies who are hoping to bring down the costs due to mental health-related missed days and hospitalizations should consider this benefit."



For additional information, contact Julie Marshall jmarshall@cascadecenters.com . For additional information about Beyond Well Solutions, contact sheila.hamilton@beyondwellsolutions.com.

About Cascade Centers, Inc.

Cascade Centers, Inc. is a private firm headquartered in Portland, Ore. Since 1975, Cascade has set out to decrease employee-related expenses and improve quality of life. They provide comprehensive and leading-edge services to organizations and individuals nationwide, such as Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), Work/Life Balance Services, Wellness Programs, Onsite Health Screenings, Organizational Development, Student Assistance Programs and Executive Coaching. Cascade Centers

About Beyond Well Solutions, LLC

Beyond Well Solutions, LLC is a subsidiary of the podcast Beyond Well Solutions with Sheila Hamilton and provides customizable podcasts for employers to increase utilization of the company's EAP services and improve employee work performance. The company is based in Portland, Ore. Beyond Well Solutions

Media Contact:

Amy Hunter

(503) 927-5872

231054@email4pr.com

SOURCE Beyond Well

Related Links

https://beyondwellsolutions.com

