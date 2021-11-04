Cascade Organic Flour Makes Move Into Retail and Online Sales

ROYAL CITY, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Organic Flour is making a strong push into retail and online sales ahead of the upcoming 2021 holiday season with its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic All-Purpose Flour and its 5 lb. retail bag(s) of Organic Whole Wheat Flour being featured in some URM Stores in Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, and also online on Amazon.

Cascade's Organic Whole Wheat Flour Cascade's Organic All-Purpose White Flour

Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic wheat and organic flour in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Organic Flour's modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.

Since 2014, Cascade Organic Flour has been milling organic wheat flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic wheat flours in the Western US.

The rich volcanic soils of Cascade's organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, Cascade's organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium Organic Wheat in the world. More importantly, our flour and wheat are certified organic, natural, and non-GMO.

Several URM Stores in the PNW recently began carrying Cascade Organic Flour's 5 lb. Retail Bags under URM's Local Brands program, which was recently launched by URM in 2021. URM includes Harvest Foods, Super 1 Foods, Yokes Fresh Market, Rosauers, etc., and many other locally owned grocery stores in the PNW.

Cascade Organic Flour has been receiving a lot of inquiries over the past few months from retailers and the public asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade's organic flours due to the rising interest and demand for local, natural, and organic food ingredients and products.

As a result, Cascade Organic Flour decided to move ahead with the introduction of 5 lb. Retail Bags of Organic Flours into retail stores as well as online sales on Amazon.

For more information about the introduction of Cascade's 5 lb. Retail Bags into retail and online sales, please contact Justin Brown at [email protected] or 509-855-7450.

SOURCE Cascade Organic Flour

Related Links

http://www.cascadeorganicflour.com

