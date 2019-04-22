Cascade School of Music's Mother's Day Gift of Music Fundraiser

BEND, Ore., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade School of Music proudly announces its signature fundraiser, "The Gift of Music," an evening soirée on May 12, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bend, 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

Cascade School of Music strives to enrich the community by providing exceptional music education and experiences through accessible, affordable, and lifelong engagements in music. Focusing on the need for Tuition Assistance, the fundraiser aims to raise $60,000.

Executive Director, Robert Lambeth, said "Our school is a vibrant environment offering high quality music lessons and over 60 classes & camps for our students of all ages. The Gift of Music is not just our annual fundraiser, it's our core belief."

Student ensembles will entertain guests during a gourmet dinner with wine and cocktail hour kicks off the evening at 5:30PM.

Kate Hanni, Development Director said, "This event is our most important, helping us meet new demand for tuition assistance and classes. We hope the public will celebrate Mother's Day and music at this fun and philanthropic evening."

Judy Heck, Board President, said: "The science of music study's benefits is clear for all ages, but children who study music do better in multipal aspects of academics and interpersonal skills. We want to ensure every Central Oregon child gets the opportunity to participate."

Eleven painted & mosaic instruments by notable local artists will be available for auction. At evening's end, guests will draw for the Gibson Les Paul Standard 2018 Blood Orange Guitar Raffle – advance raffle tickets available via: http://tinyurl.com/yxlzg63h

Live auction highlights include:

A viewing of the eponymously named "Sideways" movie with astronaut Jim Wetherbee . Tim Hanni , one of 400 people globally with the Master of Wine certification, will provide gourmet dinner & wine selections.

. , one of 400 people globally with the Master of Wine certification, will provide gourmet dinner & wine selections. Golf weekend in Scottsdale, AZ for two including 18th Hole Skybox Tickets, Four Seasons Resort lodging, and round-trip air travel.

for two including 18th Hole Skybox Tickets, Four Seasons Resort lodging, and round-trip air travel. Green Bay Packers "Game Day Getaway" for two anytime during the NFL season including a 2-night hotel stay and Club Level seating

Tickets to the fundraiser are $100.00 per person and available at: http://tinyurl.com/y472hlge

Cascade School of Music is the largest non-profit music school in Central Oregon offering a continuum of extraordinary music education. Cascade School of Music now located at 510 NE 3rd Street, Bend, Oregon 97701. CcSchoolOfMusic.org | 541.382.6855.

Contact: Kate Hanni, 541-550-7608

SOURCE Cascade School of Music