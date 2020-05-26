Cascades Announces Closure of the Brown Sheet Plant Facility as Part of the Corporation's Planned Optimization of its Ontario Containerboard Platform

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and tissue products, announces the closure of the Brown Containerboard Packaging facility located in Burlington, Ontario, as part of the Corporation's continuing optimization initiatives for its Containerboard Packaging business.

"As part of the consolidation of our sheet plant operations in Ontario, we will be gradually redeploying production from the Brown facility to our other units in Ontario. This decision was necessary to align present production capacities, position our platform for mid and long-term success, improve productivity, reduce fixed costs and strengthen our service offering for our valued customers" said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging.

Cascades' Brown Containerboard Packaging operation will permanently close no later than July 31, 2020. Over the coming weeks, Cascades will work to minimize the impact of this announcement on the 45 employees of this facility, including by offering them the option to transfer to Cascades' other business units. Employees who cannot, or do not wish to relocate to other plants, will receive support in their search for other employment.

Cascades would like to thank its employees for their dedication and loyal service and will continue to count on them for the transition of our existing business to our other plants.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS

