Cascades Announces Solid Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

Record Annual Sales and Adjusted OIBD Generated for the Year

Outlook is positive for 2020

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Q4 2019 Highlights

Sales of $1,227 million (compared to $1,264 million in Q3 2019 (-3%) and $1,196 million in Q4 2018 (+3%))

(including specific items) Operating loss of $1 million (compared to an operating income of $105 million in Q3 2019 (-101%) and an operating loss of $35 million in Q4 2018 (+97%))

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 1 of $76 million (compared to $178 million in Q3 2019

(-57%) and $35 million in Q4 2018 (+117%))

Net loss per share of $0.27 (compared to net earnings of $0.42 in Q3 2019 and a net loss of $0.71 in Q4 2018)

(excluding specific items) Operating income of $75 million (compared to $88 million in Q3 2019 (-15%) and $43 million in Q4 2018 (+74%))

OIBD of $152 million (compared to $161 million in Q3 2019 (-6%) and $113 million in Q4 2018 (+35%))

Net earnings per share of $0.30 (compared to $0.30 in Q3 2019 and $0.00 in Q4 2018)

2019 Annual Highlights

Sales of $4,996 million (compared to $4,649 million in 2018 (+7%))

(including specific items) Operating income of $258 million (compared to $228 million in 2018 (+13%))

OIBD of $547 million (compared to $472 million in 2018 (+16%))

Net earnings per share of $0.74 (compared to $0.60 in 2018)

(excluding specific items) Operating income of $315 million (compared to $245 million in 2018 (+16%))

OIBD of $604 million (compared to $489 million in 2018 (+24%))

Net earnings per share of $1.02 (compared to $0.83 in 2018)

activities for total cash consideration of in Announced the planned March 2020 closure of two U.S. tissue converting facilities at the end of October 2019

closure of two U.S. tissue converting facilities at the end of Senior Notes successfully refinanced in November 2019 in the amount of $1 billion

in the amount of Exercised option to acquire the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec's ("CDPQ") 20.2% interest in the Greenpac Mill, increasing the Company's ownership to 86.3%; Transaction was effective January 3, 2020

Net debt of $1,963 million as at December 31, 2019 (compared to $1,769 million as at December 31, 2018 ) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio of 3.25x, down from 3.6x at year-end 2018

as at (compared to as at ) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio of 3.25x, down from 3.6x at year-end 2018 Impact of IFRS 16 accounting for leases: $99 million debt increase as of January 1, 2019 , and approximately $30 million increase in full year OIBD for 2019

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 Also referred to as the Orchids acquisition. 3 2018 fourth quarter and 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.





Mr. Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with the annual adjusted OIBD level of $604 million generated in 2019, the second consecutive year of record performance for Cascades. These historic results affirm the solid progress we are making with our growth, optimization and strategic initiatives.

On a sequential basis, fourth quarter results reflect the softer seasonal demand common to the end of the year, and less favourable pricing and sales mix in all business segments. These effects were partially mitigated by lower raw material prices for all of our segments, acquisitions completed throughout the year, and sequentially lower production costs in Tissue and European Boxboard. Year-over-year quarterly performance was similarly aided by lower raw material pricing and recent business acquisitions, in addition to lower energy costs. The resulting benefits outweighed less favourable sales pricing and mix in all segments with the exception of Tissue, and higher production costs in our North American operations in part due to the higher proportion of sales coming from converting activities.

On the strategic front, Cascades purchased the CDPQ's 20.2% interest in our Greenpac Mill on January 3, 2020. Increasing ownership of this state-of-the-art lightweight containerboard facility to 86.3% will improve available cash flow levels and reinforce the competitive positioning of the containerboard platform. In a similar vein, we continued to advance the integration of the Orchids activities during the quarter, and subsequently completed the conversion of the Barnwell paper machine from QRT to conventional paper in mid-January 2020. Finally, we successfully refinanced our senior notes in November, taking advantage of favourable market pricing conditions to proactively manage our debt profile.

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "First quarter performance is projected to improve year-over-year, largely driven by improvements in the Tissue segment as a result of our strategic repositioning and ongoing integration of the Orchids activities. Results in our other three segments are expected to be stable, with pricing headwinds for these businesses expected to be offset by improved volumes and favourable raw material pricing in containerboard and Boxboard Europe.

Our operational outlook is positive for 2020. We are forecasting strong year-over-year improvement in the Tissue segment, moderate year-over-year improved results in Specialty Products and stable annual performance in Boxboard Europe. While pricing headwinds are expected to translate into softer annual Containerboard results, raw material prices continue to be a strong tailwind for this business, as does our focus on improved operational execution. On a consolidated basis, we expect to generate solid cash flow levels in 2020, of which approximately $250 million will be dedicated to capital expenditures. Based on current operational conditions, we expect the remaining cash flow to be in excess of $100 million. These funds will be allocated in part to the Bear Island conversion project, when approved and once the financial and operational structure is finalized, and to the reduction of our debt."

Financial Summary



Selected consolidated information





















(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) 2019 20182 Q4 2019 Q3 20192 Q4 20182





















Sales

4,996

4,649

1,227

1,264

1,196 As Reported



















Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1

547

472

76

178

35 Operating income (loss)

258

228

(1)

105

(35) Net earnings (loss)

69

57

(26)

40

(67) per share $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ (0.27) $ 0.42 $ (0.71) Adjusted1



















Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)

604

489

152

161

113 Operating income

315

245

75

88

43 Net earnings

96

79

29

28

— per share $ 1.02 $ 0.83 $ 0.30 $ 0.30

— Margin (OIBD)

12.1%

10.5%

12.4%

12.7%

9.4%

1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 - 2018 fourth quarter and 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.

Segmented OIBD as reported1,2













(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 20182 Q4 2019 Q3 20192 Q4 20182











Packaging Products









Containerboard 443 470 98 120 111 Boxboard Europe 92 99 8 25 22 Specialty Products 52 35 9 14 9











Tissue Papers 64 (58) (3) 46 (83)











Corporate Activities (104) (74) (36) (27) (24) Operating income (loss) as reported 547 472 76 178 35

1 - The Recovery activities sales, OIBD and adjusted OIBD figures were reclassified from the Specialty Products segment to Corporate activities. Prior years and quarterly figures were adjusted to reflect the current presentation. 2 - 2018 fourth quarter and 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.

Segmented adjusted OIBD1,2











(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 20182 Q4 2019 Q3 20192 Q4 20182











Packaging Products









Containerboard 441 410 106 118 111 Boxboard Europe 108 97 24 25 20 Specialty Products 55 33 9 16 8











Tissue Papers 86 17 35 24 (8)











Corporate Activities (86) (68) (22) (22) (18) Adjusted OIBD 604 489 152 161 113

1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 - The Recovery activities sales, OIBD and adjusted OIBD figures were reclassified from the Specialty Products segment to Corporate activities. Prior years and quarterly figures were adjusted to reflect the current presentation.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,227 million increased by $31 million, or 3%, compared with the same period last year. Specifically, Tissue sales increased by $57 million, or 17%, a reflection of increased volumes, higher average selling price, more favourable sales mix, and the addition of Orchids Paper assets. European Boxboard sales decreased by $2 million, or 1%, compared with the previous year, largely driven by less favourable average selling price and mix and Canadian dollar - euro exchange rate, and slightly lower volumes, the effects of which were largely mitigated by the business acquisition in Spain at the end of 2018. The Specialty Products segment generated an 8% or $8 million sales improvement year-over-year, reflecting 2018 acquisitions and slightly higher volumes, the benefits of which outweighed slightly less favourable pricing and sales mix. Lastly, sales in the Containerboard Packaging group decreased by $21 million year-over-year due to slightly lower volume and less favourable average selling price and sales mix year-over-year.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $76 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares with the $35 million generated in the same period last year. This reflects impairments charges of $75 million and $34 million recorded in the Tissue segment in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2019, respectively, and additional impairment charges of $14 million related to goodwill that were recorded in our Recovery operations in 2019. On a year-over-year basis, operating results benefited from more favourable raw material prices across all four businesses, lower energy costs in all segments with the exception of Specialty Products, and business acquisitions completed in the last twelve months. Offsetting these benefits were less favourable selling prices and mix in all segments except Tissue, and higher production costs in all segments largely attributable to the higher proportion of sales coming from converting activities. Results generated by Recovery activities, accounted for with Corporate Activities as of the current quarter, negatively impacted results in the current period following year-over-year decreases in recycled fibre pricing. Operating results for 2019 also include the beneficial impact of IFRS 16 accounting for leases, which increased fourth quarter 2019 OIBD by approximately $7 million. On an adjusted basis1, fourth quarter 2019 OIBD stood at $152 million, versus $113 million in the previous year.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2019 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$64 million impairment charge mainly related to certain assets in our Tissue and Boxboard Europe segments and the goodwill in Recovery operations (OIBD and net earnings)

impairment charge mainly related to certain assets in our Tissue and Boxboard Europe segments and the goodwill in Recovery operations (OIBD and net earnings) $10 million loss related to the sale of certain equipment, restructuring costs and other charges following facility closures and the Orchids acquisition (OIBD and net earnings)

loss related to the sale of certain equipment, restructuring costs and other charges following facility closures and the Orchids acquisition (OIBD and net earnings) $2 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings)

unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings) $14 million charge on repurchase of long-term debt (net earnings)

For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2019, the Corporation posted a net loss of $26 million, or $0.27 per share, compared with a net loss of $67 million2, or $0.71 per share, for the same period in 2018. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or $0.30 per share, compared with a break even net earnings of $0 million, or $0.00 per share, for the same period in 2018.

1 - For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 - 2018 fourth quarter and 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on March 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2020. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the fourth quarter of 2019, Cascades purchased 135,354 shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $11.71.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2019 fourth quarter and annual financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EST. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 27, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, access code 6667977.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 155 123 Accounts receivable 605 635 Current income tax assets 32 29 Inventories 598 606 Current portion of financial assets 10 10

1,400 1,403 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 80 81 Property, plant and equipment 2,767 2,505 Intangible assets with finite useful life 182 208 Financial assets 16 20 Other assets 55 42 Deferred income tax assets 153 134 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 527 555

5,180 4,948 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 11 16 Trade and other payables 788 781 Current income tax liabilities 17 23 Current portion of long-term debt 85 55 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 5 6 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 137 101

1,043 982 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 2,022 1,821 Provisions for contingencies and charges 49 42 Financial liabilities 5 14 Other liabilities 198 202 Deferred income tax liabilities 197 201

3,514 3,262 Equity



Capital stock 491 490 Contributed surplus 15 16 Retained earnings 1,000 998 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17) 2 Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,489 1,506 Non-controlling interests 177 180 Total equity 1,666 1,686

5,180 4,948

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)







For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales

1,227

1,196

4,996

4,649 Cost of sales and expenses















Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $289 million ($77 million in the fourth quarter); 2018— $244 million ($70 million in the fourth quarter))

1,022

1,044

4,232

3,997 Selling and administrative expenses

133

109

453

410 Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others

5

(3)

(21)

(69) Impairment charges and restructuring costs

67

77

78

77 Foreign exchange gain

(1)

—

(2)

(2) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

2

4

(2)

8



1,228

1,231

4,738

4,421 Operating income (loss)

(1)

(35)

258

228 Financing expense

27

24

101

84 Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities

(6)

5

42

15 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt

14

—

14

— Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

1

8

(6)

4 Fair value revaluation gain on investments

—

—

—

(5) Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(3)

(4)

(9)

(11) Earnings (loss) before income taxes

(34)

(68)

116

141 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

(11)

(9)

19

48 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period

(23)

(59)

97

93 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

3

8

28

36 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

(26)

(67)

69

57 Net earnings (loss) per common share















Basic $ (0.27) $ (0.71) $ 0.74 $ 0.60 Diluted $ (0.27) $ (0.71) $ 0.73 $ 0.56 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

94,287,895

94,173,071

93,987,980

94,570,924 Weighted average number of diluted common shares

95,748,973

96,161,127

95,515,822

96,933,681

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (23) (59) 97 93 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (18) 72 (75) 96 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 13 (43) 45 (58) Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts — (1) 1 (2) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps — — (1) 1 Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments (1) 1 (2) 6 Recovery of income taxes 1 1 1 2

(5) 30 (31) 45 Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits 10 (29) (3) (16) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes (2) 7 1 4

8 (22) (2) (12) Other comprehensive income (loss) 3 8 (33) 33 Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (20) (51) 64 126 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 1 18 14 46 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (21) (69) 50 80

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY





For the year ended December 31, 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - End of previous year, as reported 490 16 1,000 2 1,508 180 1,688 Business combinations — — (2) — (2) — (2) Adjusted balance - End of previous year 490 16 998 2 1,506 180 1,686 New IFRS adoption — — (9) — (9) — (9) Adjusted balance - Beginning of year 490 16 989 2 1,497 180 1,677 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 69 — 69 28 97 Other comprehensive loss — — — (19) (19) (14) (33)

— — 69 (19) 50 14 64 Dividends — — (23) — (23) (17) (40) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 6 (1) — — 5 — 5 Redemption of common shares (5) — (4) — (9) — (9) Disposal of a subsidiary — — — — — (1) (1) Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — (31) — (31) 1 (30) Balance - End of year 491 15 1,000 (17) 1,489 177 1,666

















For the year ended December 31, 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - End of previous year, as reported 492 16 982 (35) 1,455 146 1,601 New IFRS adoption — — (2) 2 — — — Adjusted Balance - Beginning of year 492 16 980 (33) 1,455 146 1,601 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings — — 57 — 57 36 93 Other comprehensive income (loss) — — (12) 35 23 10 33

— — 45 35 80 46 126 Business combinations — — — — — 4 4 Dividends — — (15) — (15) (16) (31) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 6 (1) — — 5 — 5 Redemption of common shares (8) — (12) — (20) — (20) Capital contribution from a non-controlling interest — — — — — 1 1 Acquisition of non-controlling interests — — — — — (1) (1) Balance - End of year 490 16 998 2 1,506 180 1,686

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities







Net earnings (loss) (26) (67) 69 57 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 21 29 143 99 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt 14 — 14 — Depreciation and amortization 77 70 289 244 Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others 5 (3) (24) (69) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 62 77 68 77 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 2 4 (2) 9 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 1 8 (6) 4 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (11) (9) 19 48 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — (5) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (3) (4) (9) (11) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 3 8 28 36 Net financing expense paid (32) (13) (133) (107) Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase (11) — (11) — Net income taxes paid (13) (7) (27) (11) Dividends received 6 2 9 6 Employee future benefits and others (4) (6) (26) (16)

91 89 401 361 Changes in non-cash working capital components 72 (4) 59 12

163 85 460 373 Investing activities







Investments in associates and joint ventures — — 1 (2) Payments for property, plant and equipment (73) (64) (258) (338) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 6 3 27 85 Change in intangible and other assets (5) (4) (8) (15) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired 3 (103) (311) (100) Proceeds on disposals of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed — — 9 —

(69) (168) (540) (370) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances (3) (6) (5) (22) Change in credit facilities (278) (141) 39 (126) Increase in term loan — 235 — 235 Issuance of unsecured senior notes, net of related expenses 1,026 — 1,026 — Repurchase of unsecured senior notes (776) — (776) — Increase in other long-term debt (1) 1 6 66 Payments of other long-term debt (31) (19) (125) (81) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — — — (1) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 1 1 5 5 Redemption of common shares (1) (1) (9) (20) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests and acquisition of non-controlling interests (3) (5) (17) (17) Capital contribution from non-controlling interests — — — 1 Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (8) (4) (23) (15)

(74) 61 121 25 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 20 (22) 41 28 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (3) 6 (9) 6 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 138 139 123 89 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 155 123 155 123

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); however, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance, and is therefore the CODM. In 2019, the Corporation modified its internal reporting in accordance with CODM requirements and business analysis. As a result, the Corporation modified its segmented information disclosure and restated prior periods. The Corporation's recycling and recovery activities, previously included in the Specialty Products segment, are now included in the Corporate Activities.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.



SALES

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 451 472 1,827 1,840 Boxboard Europe 243 245 1,048 933 Specialty Products 105 97 492 358 Intersegment sales (3) (3) (14) (14)

796 811 3,353 3,117 Tissue Papers 397 340 1,509 1,352 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities 34 45 134 180

1,227 1,196 4,996 4,649









OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 98 111 443 470 Boxboard Europe 8 22 92 99 Specialty Products 9 9 52 35

115 142 587 604 Tissue Papers (3) (83) 64 (58) Corporate Activities (36) (24) (104) (74) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 76 35 547 472 Depreciation and amortization (77) (70) (289) (244) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities (21) (29) (143) (99) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt (14) — (14) — Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments (1) (8) 6 (4) Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — 5 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 3 4 9 11 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (34) (68) 116 141









PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 28 27 83 243 Boxboard Europe 15 12 56 35 Specialty Products 9 2 20 20

52 41 159 298 Tissue Papers 36 31 110 88 Corporate Activities 8 11 48 31 Total acquisitions 96 83 317 417 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (6) (3) (27) (85) Right-of-use assets and included in other debts and liabilities (8) (2) (50) (70)

82 78 240 262 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of period 31 20 37 28 End of period (46) (37) (46) (37) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 67 61 231 253

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:



Q4 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 69 (6) 5 (21) (48) (1) Depreciation and amortization 29 14 4 18 12 77 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 98 8 9 (3) (36) 76 Specific items:











Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others 4 — — — 1 5 Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition — — — 2 — 2 Impairment charges 2 14 — 34 14 64 Restructuring costs 1 — — 2 — 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments 1 2 — — (1) 2

8 16 — 38 14 76 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 106 24 9 35 (22) 152 Adjusted operating income (loss) 77 10 5 17 (34) 75









Q3 20191 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 91 14 10 31 (41) 105 Depreciation and amortization 29 11 4 15 14 73 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 120 25 14 46 (27) 178 Specific items :











Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (2) — 1 (22) 4 (19) Impairment charges — — 1 — — 1 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments — — — — 1 1

(2) — 2 (22) 5 (17) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 118 25 16 24 (22) 161 Adjusted operating income (loss) 89 14 12 9 (36) 88





1 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.











Q4 20181 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 84 11 6 (100) (36) (35) Depreciation and amortization 27 11 3 17 12 70 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 111 22 9 (83) (24) 35 Specific items:











Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (1) (2) — — — (3) Impairment charges — — — 75 — 75 Restructuring costs (reversals) 3 — (1) — — 2 Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments (2) — — — 6 4

— (2) (1) 75 6 78 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 111 20 8 (8) (18) 113 Adjusted operating income (loss) 84 9 5 (25) (30) 43

Net earnings (loss), as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income (loss), adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:













(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 20181 Q4 2019 Q3 20191 Q4 20181











Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 69 57 (26) 40 (67) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 28 36 3 7 8 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 19 48 (11) 12 (9) Fair value revaluation gain on investments — (5) — — — Share of results of associates and joint ventures (9) (11) (3) (2) (4) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (6) 4 1 — 8 Financing expense, interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities and loss on repurchase of long-term debt 157 99 35 48 29 Operating income (loss) 258 228 (1) 105 (35) Specific items:









Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (21) (69) 5 (19) (3) Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition 2 — 2 — — Impairment charges 69 75 64 1 75 Restructuring costs 9 2 3 — 2 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) 9 2 1 4

57 17 76 (17) 78 Adjusted operating income 315 245 75 88 43 Depreciation and amortization 289 244 77 73 70 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 604 489 152 161 113

1 2018 fourth quarter and 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.

The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:









(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE 1

2019 20182 Q4 2019 Q3 20192 Q4 20182

2019 20182 Q4 2019 Q3 20192 Q4 20182





















As per IFRS 69 57 (26) 40 (67)

$ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ (0.27) $ 0.42 $ (0.71) Specific items:



















Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (21) (69) 5 (19) (3)

$ (0.25) $ (0.53) $ 0.04 $ (0.21) $ (0.02) Inventory adjustment resulting from business acquisition 2 — 2 — —

$ 0.02 — $ 0.02 — — Impairment charges 69 75 64 1 75

$ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.01 $ 0.60 Restructuring costs 9 2 3 — 2

$ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 — $ 0.02 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) 9 2 1 4

$ (0.02) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 Loss on repurchase of long-term debt 14 — 14 — —

$ 0.11 — $ 0.11 — — Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and option fair value — (1) (1) 7 —

— $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.07 — Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (6) 4 1 — 8

$ (0.06) $ 0.03 $ 0.01 — $ 0.06 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — (5) — — —

— $ (0.03) — — — Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1 (38) 7 (35) (2) (19)

$ (0.12) $ 0.08 $ (0.12) — $ 0.02

27 22 55 (12) 67

$ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.57 $ (0.12) $ 0.71 Adjusted 96 79 29 28 —

$ 1.02 $ 0.83 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 —

1 Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:





(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 20182 Q4 2019 Q3 20192 Q4 20182 Cash flow from operating activities 460 373 163 157 85 Changes in non-cash working capital components (59) (12) (72) (53) 4 Depreciation and amortization (289) (244) (77) (73) (70) Net income taxes paid 27 11 13 12 7 Net financing expense paid 133 107 32 42 13 Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase 11 — 11 — — Gain (loss) on acquisitions, disposals and others 24 69 (5) 23 3 Impairment reversals and restructuring costs (68) (77) (62) (1) (77) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments 2 (9) (2) (1) (4) Dividend received, employee future benefits and others 17 10 (2) (1) 4 Operating income (loss) 258 228 (1) 105 (35) Depreciation and amortization 289 244 77 73 70 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 547 472 76 178 35

2 2018 fourth quarter and 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:





(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per share or otherwise mentioned) (unaudited)

2019

2018

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2018 Cash flow from operating activities

460

373

163

157

85 Changes in non-cash working capital components

(59)

(12)

(72)

(53)

4 Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)

401

361

91

104

89 Specific items, net of current income taxes if applicable

24

—

16

4

— Adjusted cash flow from operating activities

425

361

107

108

89 Capital expenditures & other assets1 and capital lease payments, net of disposals

(278)

(275)

(80)

(58)

(65) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(40)

(32)

(11)

(12)

(9) Adjusted free cash flow

107

54

16

38

15 Adjusted free cash flow per share $ 1.14 $ 0.57 $ 0.17 $ 0.40 $ 0.16 Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding

93,987,980

94,570,924

94,287,895

93,860,367

94,173,071

1 Excluding increase in investments

The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):





(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31,

2019 September 30,

20191 December 31,

2018 Long-term debt 2,022 2,107 1,821 Current portion of long-term debt 85 87 55 Bank loans and advances 11 14 16 Total debt 2,118 2,208 1,892 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 155 138 123 Net debt 1,963 2,070 1,769 Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months) 604 565 491 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 3.25 3.7 3.6

1 2019 third quarter results have been adjusted to reflect retrospective adjustments of purchase price allocation. Please refer to Note 5 of the 2019 audited financial statements for more details.

