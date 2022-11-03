Cascades announces the permanent shutdown of the corrugator at its Belleville, Ontario facility

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and tissue products, announces the permanent shutdown of the corrugator at its Belleville facility, as part of the continuing optimization initiatives of the Corporation's Containerboard Packaging platform in Ontario.

Effective no later than December 2nd, the shutdown will provide the facility with a more sustainable business model by focusing its operations on converting activities as a high volume, efficient and graphic sheet plant.

"With additional capacity generated by the strategic optimization of our network in Ontario in recent years, we have the ability to redeploy this production to other units in the region. By doing so, we will significantly reduce costs and re-focus Belleville's priorities to converting. This decision will position our platform for long-term success and further strengthen our service offering for our valued customers" said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging.

The shutdown will impact 31 of the 106 employees. Cascades will work with these individuals to minimize the impact of this announcement, including by offering them the option to transfer to Cascades' other business units. Employees who cannot, or do not wish to relocate to other plants, will receive support in their search for other employment.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

