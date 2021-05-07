Cascades Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The twelve (12) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes Withheld % Alain Lemaire 77,670,744 94.82 4,240,602 5.18 Sylvie Lemaire 65,296,851 79.72 16,614,495 20.28 Elise Pelletier 78,321,058 95.62 3,590,288 4.38 Sylvie Vachon 81,610,578 99.63 300,768 0.37 Mario Plourde 81,545,213 99.55 366,133 0.45 Michelle Cormier 76,256,499 93.10 5,654,847 6.90 Martin Couture 80,793,194 98.63 1,118,152 1.37 Patrick Lemaire 81,608,922 99.63 302,424 0.37 Hubert T. Lacroix 75,184,956 91.79 6,726,390 8.21 Mélanie Dunn 80,792,532 98.63 1,118,814 1.37 Nelson Gentiletti 81,759,346 99.81 152,000 0.19 Elif Lévesque 73,561,516 89.81 8,349,830 10.19

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS

