Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on February 27, 2020

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter financial results before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET , to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the company's website:

Dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191 / 1-647-427-7450 (international)



Replay: 1-855-859-2056 access code: 6667977

(available until March 27, 2020)



Webcast (live and archived): www.cascades.com, "Investor" section

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Website: www.cascades.com

Green by Nature Blog: blog.cascades.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Cascades

Twitter: twitter.com/CascadesDD | twitter.com/CascadesSD | twitter.com/CascadesInvest

YouTube: youtube.com/Cascades

