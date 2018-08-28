Cascades to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018

Cascades Inc.

12:16 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX :CAS ) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 8, 2018, and will hold a conference call at 10:00 am ET, to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the company's website:

Dial-in number:

1-888-231-8191 / 1-647-427-7450 (international)

Replay:

1-855-859-2056 access code: 1998599
(available until November 8, 2018)

Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section    

Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 employees, who work in more than 90 production units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS.

