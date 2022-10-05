Cascades to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

News provided by

Cascades Inc.

Oct 05, 2022, 12:54 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

9:00 am ET


Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)


Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or
https://app.webinar.net/ax2wWzNWGrQ


Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)
Access code # 369906 (until December 10, 2022)

About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Also from this source

CASCADES ANNOUNCES THE TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF ONE OF ITS TWO PAPER ...

Cascades Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2022...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics