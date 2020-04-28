Casco Contractors Rolls Out Initiative to Make Offices Safer Post Covid-19

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses throughout California enforce work-from-home polices to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one Orange County business is working around the clock to help companies plan for the eventual return to the workplace.

"We're all anxious to get back to work," says Cheryl Osborn, CEO and founder of Casco Contractors. "When the time comes, we want to make sure that our offices and workspaces are as safe and healthy as possible while still being productive."

Osborn's company, which specializes in tenant improvements and office space design, recently announced the launch of the Casco "Back to Work" initiative, which helps businesses quickly upgrade their office space to prevent the spread of germs and respect new social-distance norms.

California Governor Gavin Newsom included redrawing business floor plans as part of his Six-Point Guide to Help Reopen California.

"We know it's going to be a big moment when companies finally reopen their doors," she says. "We want to help provide the peace of mind employees will need to go back into their workplaces and safely adapt to a new way of working."

Casco's initiative begins with a comprehensive assessment of the existing workspace to identify at-risk areas, evaluate density and furniture layout, and provide recommendations for making the space more friendly for a partial virtual workforce and potential downsizing. They'll also identify capital improvements that can be made while the offices are unoccupied.

The Back to Work upgrades fall into three categories:

Retrofit: Immediate workspace upgrades such as hand-sanitizing stations, HEPA air filters, touchless faucets and automatic door openers

Reorganize: Space-plan analysis, workstation upgrades and changes to community areas to ensure employees have a safe distance between them

Reenergize: Optimize facilities to enhance virtual meeting capabilities – including any necessary capital improvements that can be done while the offices are mostly empty and analyzing potential downsizing options

"As a CEO, my employees' safety is my top priority," Osborn says. "I know the same is true for most business leaders. We're committed to helping them create a safe and welcoming environment for that exciting moment when we're all able to get back to work."

About Casco

Founded in 2000 by CEO Cheryl Osborn, Casco Contractors has grown into one of California's most respected tenant improvement companies. She launched a sister company, Casco Design Studio, in 2002. The Orange County-based companies have completed more than 3,000 projects with 90% repeat business. The Orange County Business Journal named Casco one of the Best Places to Work in 2018 and 2019.

For more information, go to www.cascobacktowork.com

Link to Back to Work intro video

Link to Media Gallery

Contact: Steve Dobbins

for Casco Contractors

[email protected]

323.578.2671

SOURCE Casco Contractors

Related Links

https://www.cascobacktowork.com

