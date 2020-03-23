Case Closed: Tenant Turner Wins Decision in Rently Patent Infringement Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding win for the property management industry, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the district court's decision to dismiss the patent lawsuit between Consumer 2.0, Inc. (dba "Rently") and Tenant Turner, Inc.

"We not only defended ourselves from Rently's misguided patent, but we also defended the property management industry's freedom to choose the best leasing software provider from the marketplace as it deems fit," emphasized James Barrett, Chief Executive Officer at Tenant Turner. "Rently attempted to preempt the entire concept of self-access viewings. This is a huge win for renters and property managers everywhere."

Rently filed suit against Tenant Turner on July 3, 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The Court dismissed Rently's complaint later that year following oral arguments and again in April 2019. Rently appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on May 3, 2019. Oral arguments were presented before a three judge panel of the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals on March 5, 2020. The Court unanimously and promptly affirmed the District's dismissal on March 9, 2020.

The patent in question broadly described the concept of self-access viewings of properties for lease by property management firms. The Court dismissed the case in favor of Tenant Turner and stated the disputed claim in the patent is an abstract idea not valid for patent protection. "We're thankful the Court has continuously found the claims in Rently's patent to be too abstract of a concept to be owned by a single entity," said Chris Stewart, Chief Technology Officer at Tenant Turner. "The idea of technology assisted self-access viewings shouldn't belong to anyone, but rather be a part of a holistic solution for the property management industry."

Laurin H. Mills of Samek, Werther & Mills, counsel to Tenant Turner in the dispute, added, "In 2014, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision on patent eligibility in Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank Int'l. Yet, years after Alice, the Patent Office failed to embrace its teachings and issued Rently a patent on the obviously patent-ineligible method of "automated entry." Fortunately, both the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, spotted the Patent Office's mistake and struck down the Rently patent on automated entry at the earliest possible procedural juncture."

"We are grateful for Laurin's unwavering guidance and the Court's wisdom and discernment," declared Brandon Anderson, Tenant Turner's Chief Operating Officer. "Our mission is to deliver technological advancement for the growing residential property management industry, to help our customers be successful stewards for their property owners and responsive to their prospective tenants. Ultimately, we're driving efficiency in housing and increasing occupancy—for which we are proud to fight."

About Tenant Turner, www.tenantturner.com

Tenant Turner's easy-to-use software brings ease and automation to the home rental process. With Tenant Turner, prospective tenants have the option to self-schedule showings 24/7, freeing up property managers' time and equipping them for growth. Tenant Turner services thousands of property managers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit www.tenantturner.com.

About Samek, Werther & Mills, www.samek-law.com

Samek, Werther & Mills is a boutique general business, litigation, and dispute resolution practice serving clients of all sizes and industries in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. For more information visit www.samek-law.com.

