CASE, Plastics & Composites, and Construction Chemicals Markets, 2019-2020 (COVID-19 Adjusted)

This research service analyzes the market for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE), plastics and composites, and construction chemicals in 2019 and looks forward to 2020.

The highlights of 2019 and top trends of 2020 are discussed. Revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment for 2020. The study revisits the author's predictions from 2019 to analyze what happened and what is in store. This study also makes predictions for the chemicals and materials industry for 2020 and discusses the potential implications of various industry segments. The analysis gives a snapshot of major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in 2019. Regional analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, China, India, Japan, and other Asia-Pacific countries includes the economic outlook, regulatory trends, and key product/technology trends.



A snapshot of each industry segment consists of 2019 revenue and 2020 forecast revenues, percent revenue forecast by region and by segment/applications are provided. The study compares emerging and developed regions to highlight the economic trends and regulations affecting the overall chemicals and materials industry, highlights growth opportunities and companies to watch, and discusses strategic imperatives for success. The base year is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020.



An additional section examines two possible scenarios related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the chemicals and materials industry. During the pandemic, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, polymers, fibers, coatings, adhesives, and sealants have become essential to help keep the spread of the virus under control. These include surfactants used in cleaning products that are in high demand across the world. The author acknowledges that the chemical industry is extremely diverse.

Some sectors of the industry are experiencing much higher demand during the COVID-19 crisis. Others, mainly those supplied into end markets that have shut down (such as car manufacturing), are suffering large declines in demand. Conservative and optimistic forecast scenarios for 2020 and beyond are based on an amalgamation of outlooks for a range of product types. In addition, the author has identified several companies that are already notable in their response to the crisis.

Key Topics Coveved



1. Executive Summary

Top Trends for 2020

Research Scope

Revenue Forecast - 2019 and 2020

2020 Global Outlook - Developed Markets

2020 Global Outlook - Emerging Markets

2019 in Review

2. Revisiting 2019 Predictions

Global Chemical Industry Predictions for 2019

3. Snapshot of 2019 Mergers and Acquisitions in the Chemical Industry

Overview of M&A Trends in 2019

Notable M&As in 2019

Regional Snapshot

4. Outlook for 2020

Revenue by Segment in 2019 and 2020

Revenue Forecast by Region in 2020

5. Predictions for 2020

Prediction 1 - Aerospace Composites Market Will See Substantial Changes in Processes and Automation

Prediction 2 - Trade Conflicts and a Phase I Deal to Ease Tensions Pave the Way for a Healthy Phase II Deal

Prediction 3 - Macroeconomic Changes, along with Technological Advancements, are Likely to Bring Supply Chain Disruptions

Prediction 4 - Digital Transformation in Paints and Coatings will Clear a Path for an Improved Coatings-as-a-Service Model

Prediction 5 - Building Materials Will See a Rise in Development and Commercialization of Bio-Based or Sustainable Products

6. Regional Predictions for 2020

2020 Predictions - North America

2020 Predictions - Latin America

2020 Predictions - Europe

2020 Predictions - MEA

2020 Predictions - China

2020 Predictions - India

2020 Predictions - Japan

2020 Predictions - Rest of APAC

7. Industry Segment Outlook for 2020

2020 Industry Snapshot - CASE

2020 CASE Industry - Key Growth Opportunities

CASE Industry Companies to Watch

2020 Industry Snapshot - Plastics & Composites

2020 Plastics and Composites Industry - Key Growth Opportunities

Plastics & Composites Industry Companies to Watch

2020 Industry Snapshot - Construction Chemicals

2020 Construction Chemical Industry - Key Growth Opportunities

Construction Chemical Industry Companies to Watch

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Transformation in the Chemicals Sector

Growth Opportunity 2 - India and Rest of Asia will be Regional Hotspots for the Chemical Industry

and Rest of will be Regional Hotspots for the Chemical Industry Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions



10. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Chemicals and Materials Market

Market Overview and Key Forecast Criteria

Scenario 1 - Optimistic Forecast

Scenario 1 - Optimistic Forecast Discussion

Scenario 2 - Conservative Forecast

Scenario 2 - Conservative Forecast Discussion

Other Forecast Trends

Chemicals and Materials Market - Future Outlook

11. Companies to Action and Growth Opportunity Levers

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Localization of Production and Services

Key Takeaways for Stakeholders in the Global Chemicals and Materials Market

