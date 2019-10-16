Case Studies in Excellence 2019 Spotlights Value-Based Care

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramedicine allies to reduce emergency department visits. Home-based services to incorporate pharmacists to deliver medication management to patients. Solutions around practice transformation and reducing physician burnout, bringing back the joy in practice for physicians and other providers.

These are just a few of the outstanding results featured in Case Studies in Excellence 2019 , a new volume from America's Physician Groups (APG) that highlights how value-based delivery models are improving patient care while lowering healthcare costs. APG will release the collection at its Colloquium 2019 , which is taking place November 11-13 in Washington, DC.

"Our members have repeatedly demonstrated that a risk-based, coordinated delivery model results in higher value with better quality and lower costs for patients," said Dr. Amy Nguyen Howell, APG's Chief Medical Officer. "Sharing these case studies is one more way APG is working to support physician groups across the country with value-based care that is truly patient-centric."

Each of the ten case studies highlights a specific challenge faced by a physician group, along with the solution and results. The studies were selected from APG members across the country, including top honorees from APG's nationally recognized Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) program —a voluntary program that measures physician groups' capabilities to deliver high-quality, risk-based care.

Featured medical groups are Children's Physicians Medical Group, San Diego, California; IntegraNet Health, Houston, Texas; Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake City, Utah; Iora Health, Boston, Massachusetts; MedPOINT Management, Woodland Hills, California; MSO of Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Ochsner Health System, New Orleans, Louisiana; Sharp Community Medical Group, San Diego, California; Summit Medical Group, Knoxville, Tennessee; and Valley Organized Physicians, Harlingen, Texas.

For more information on APG's Case Studies in Excellence, visit www.apg.org/casestudies .

About America's Physician Groups

America's Physician Groups (APG) is the nation's leading professional association for accountable physician groups, composed of over 300 medical groups and independent practice associations (IPAs) nationwide, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. America's Physician Groups' members operate under a capitated, coordinated care model that is the essence of the nation's health reform movement from volume to value.

