Case Systems Inc. Introduces Latitude, a STEM-Ready Lab Table and the Newest Addition to its K-12 Lab Suite -- LabCoach

MIDLAND, Mich., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Systems recently unveiled its newest addition, the Latitude table (https://www.casesystems.com/products/product-types/science-lab/), a science lab product for the K–12 classroom. Case Systems signature LabCoach line was created to foster overall STEM goals for education, and inspire future generations of thinkers and scientists. Latitude is a welcomed addition to this concept and is both impressively functional and durable.

Equal Considerations: Form and Function

Case Systems introduces the new LATITUDE height-adjustable science room table. LATITUDE supports the requirements of the modern science classroom. Science teachers can go from lecture to experiment with just a push of a button. LabCoach by Case Systems: A well-designed science room means that teachers and students can focus on the task at hand, instead of searching for supplies, clambering for space during experiments and clean up, and struggling with the cumbersome transitions between lecture and activities.

"When we talk about designing science rooms, it is important to create student-centered environments that promote collaboration. And that's not an easy task," said Kelly Wehner, Case Systems President. "Designs must encourage creativity, foster the imagination, be safe and comfortable, and function as daily equipment that teachers can reliably trust to work consistently well. That's exactly how our new Latitude table supports teachers: by creating a teaching environment that cultivates critical thinking and promotes life-long learning in the science classroom."

Science room designs require great care to ensure that a teacher can effectively guide students in a safe, convenient, and impactful way. In addition, classroom lab equipment must adhere to strict safety standards while serving the learning needs of every student. As part of the LabCoach science-room design, the Latitude table promotes a student-centered environment that inspires innovation and experimentation, provides teachers with necessary resources to encourage student curiosity, and offers a well-designed piece of equipment engineered to last.

Latitude Table Features

Competitive Pricing : Latitude is affordably priced to meet most school budgets for new equipment.

: Latitude is affordably priced to meet most school budgets for new equipment. Smart Design : Safety first, maximized efficiency, and plenty of free space for students to work.

: Safety first, maximized efficiency, and plenty of free space for students to work. Versatility : The Latitude switches effortlessly from lecturing mode to lab-ready with by electrically adjusting its height. From 30–36 inches in seconds, the Latitude saves time and promotes order in the classroom.

: The Latitude switches effortlessly from lecturing mode to lab-ready with by electrically adjusting its height. From 30–36 inches in seconds, the Latitude saves time and promotes order in the classroom. Workflow : By offering sinks at each student table, the Latitude optimizes workflow and saves class time.

: By offering sinks at each student table, the Latitude optimizes workflow and saves class time. Service Integration : The Latitude provides a variety of integrated services like gas, water, and power. These conveniences work to increase experiment safety as well as efficiency.

: The Latitude provides a variety of integrated services like gas, water, and power. These conveniences work to increase experiment safety as well as efficiency. Inclusivity : Sink arrangement heights are ADA compliant to promote an inclusive learning environment.

: Sink arrangement heights are ADA compliant to promote an inclusive learning environment. Collaborative Learning : The table comfortably seats groups of up to four students, allowing educators to set up collaborative learning exercises quickly.

: The table comfortably seats groups of up to four students, allowing educators to set up collaborative learning exercises quickly. Construction & Design Options : Work surfaces are offered in epoxy or phenolic resin options, while base panels are available in metal or laminate.

Case Systems offers all of its LabCoach product lines with personalized expert advice. To schedule a consultation with a regional dealer, please visit HERE.

About Case Systems Inc.

A family-owned business since 1948, Case Systems has been a leading designer and manufacturer of durable and versatile laminate casework systems for the healthcare, education and laboratory markets. With more than 2.25 million manufactured cabinets, and over 25,000 completed projects, Case Systems is a national leader in institutional casework. Designed and fabricated in Midland, Michigan, all Case Systems products are made in the USA and sold throughout North America. Learn more at www.CaseSystems.com.

