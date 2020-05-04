Casely, Grateful Dead Launch Collaboration

"It is a rare opportunity to be able to work with an iconic group like Grateful Dead and we are excited to be in business together," said Casely CEO and co-founder Mark Stallings. "The band's impact on both music and culture is unmatched and we will strive to uphold the legacy they've created."

Casely will be the first ever tech accessory brand to sell officially licensed Grateful Dead phone cases. The collection includes four unique case designs with sizes available for the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The cases will be available at getcasely.com on May 29th, 2020.

"While we're living in uncertain times, there are still some profound pleasures in life. Food, friends and rock and roll," said Casely co-founder Emily Stallings. "It brought us so much joy during this time to work on this collaboration and we can't wait to share it with the world."

ABOUT CASELY

Founded in 2017, Casely is based in Brooklyn, New York and is the world's only subscription club for designer phone cases. Casely gives back through the #EveryCaseCounts initiative, through which a portion of proceeds from every phone case sold supports a different charity or organization each month. In June, Casely will join Grateful Dead in their continued support of donating to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

