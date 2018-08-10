Caseology Announces Top Protection Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Check out the series below for Caseology's full Note 9 case lineup!

Legion Series for Galaxy Note 9

Caseology's Legion Series is living proof that you can have it all. Survivor of 16.5-foot drop tests at CES 2018 and a consistent top selling series for over 4+ phone generations, Legion proves to be the heavy-duty protection that everyone's been looking for, minus the bulk.

Caseology's Legion Series for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for purchase in a choice of four colors: Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Black, Blue Coral.

Parallax Series for Galaxy Note 9

As one of the company's best-selling lines for its award-winning design, Caseology's Parallax Series design continues to stand up to the test of time. The intricate geometric patterns complemented with finely detailed protection engineering make this Galaxy Note 9 case truly a timeless flawless gift for any time, and any one.

Caseology's Parallax Series for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for purchase in a choice of three colors: Ocean Blue, Burgundy, and Black.

Skyfall Series for Galaxy Note 9

The Skyfall's Series is Caseology's popular flagship clear case that won't discolor over time. With the use of high-grade acrylic, Skyfall's hard shell outlasts the yellowing from sun exposure. The blend of materials ensures a long-lasting transparent case that showcases the phone's true color while protecting it from any cracks or scratches.

Caseology's Skyfall Series for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for purchase in a choice of four colors: Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Black, and Blue Coral.

Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for Galaxy Note 9

You won't want to forget to protect the front of your Galaxy Note 9. Caseology's full cover tempered glass screen protectors are sure to protect every corner of your glass screen just in case your phone bounces and tumbles on the rugged concrete ground

Caseology's Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is now available for purchase.

Strata Series Wireless Charging Pad for Galaxy Note 9

Caseology's Strata Wireless Charging Pads are small enough to fit on any table and are boosted with the highest charging speeds to get you in and out of the door with a fully charged phone. Go from 0-100% in just a few hours! Not only will the wireless charger keep your phone charged, but it will also be the perfect accessory for you to show off your new phone. Not to mention, it helps you know where to grab your phone when you're in a rush out the door. Plus, the Strata Wireless Charger will be able to charge any device that is wireless charging compatible including - Galaxy Note 9 / S9 / S9 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, and more!

Caseology's Strata Wireless Charging Pad for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available for purchase in a choice of two colors: Black and White.

About Caseology

Caseology, founded in 2014, is a fashion accessory brand focused on designing stylish, best-selling cell phone cases to complement consumer's busy lifestyle. With more than 350 products under its belt, Caseology continues to push the envelope on innovating 'tech-cessories' for iPhone and Android devices, including the recently-released iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, and Galaxy S9/S9+. For more information, visit www.caseologycases.com or follow Caseology on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit Caseology to see the entire collection of Galaxy Note 9 cases available now for purchase.

SOURCE Caseology

