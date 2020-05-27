CASETiFY and HEINZ Launch a Delicious Collaboration

The HEINZ x CASETiFY collection features new cases inspired by the timeless ketchup brand the world has come to know and love for over 150 years, including a nod to the iconic HEINZ bottle that's become a classic staple on tables everywhere. The collection features a range of accessories for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks and more, starting at $25 USD. As the first-ever custom HEINZ collection, shoppers will be invited to personalize two different designs in the CASETiFY Custom Studio, taking their monograms and monikers to premium quality cases.

The highly anticipated collection joins the ranks of CASETiFY's notable creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab. Known for introducing limited edition collections that sell out within hours, HEINZ x CASETiFY will be made available to shop worldwide, shipping to over 180 countries.

"HEINZ Ketchup is beloved by fans around the world, from tattoos of our glass bottle to secret safety stashes of packets," said Dalia Adler, US HEINZ brand lead. "We can't think of a better way to celebrate National Ketchup Day than to bring HEINZ ketchup-obsessed fans a way to make their phones and laptops just as delicious as their fries."

New to the CASETiFY lineup, the collaboration welcomes the first Quilted Puffy Case, a fun accessory inspired by the experience of squeezing a HEINZ single serve ketchup packet onto one's favorite food. Products in the lineup will also include designer prints on CASETiFY's best-selling styles, novel ketchup and fries Floaty Cases, HEINZ x CASETiFY UV Sanitizers, and the recently introduced 2-in-1 Grip Stand.

"We have a thing for perfect pairings, and our HEINZ collection makes for the most delicious way to dress your tech," said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder. "We're pulling out all the stops to introduce a global collection that not only protects your phone, but also makes the ultimate statement in HEINZ fashion."

CASETiFY worked with Brand Central, Kraft Heinz's outbound licensing agency, and Kraft Heinz to bring the HEINZ tech accessories collection to life. This licensing collaboration is the first to go live as part of Kraft Heinz Company's larger outbound licensing strategy announced in 2019.

For more information on the HEINZ x CASETiFY collaboration, and to join the waitlist granting early access to the collection on release day, visit www.CASETiFY.com/Heinz. Make sure to also stay tuned to @CASETiFY on social, as well as @Heinz_Ketchup on Twitter and @Heinz on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news about the flavorful special edition collection.

###

ABOUT CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com.

CASETiFY Contact

Jenny Seltzer

Global PR

[email protected]

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world's most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Kraft Heinz Contacts

Lynne Galia

Kraft Heinz

[email protected]



Jenna Perlman

ICF Next

[email protected]



SOURCE CASETiFY

Related Links

http://www.CASETiFY.com

