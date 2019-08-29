CASETiFY and Lisa Frank Team Up for a Nostalgic, Back-to-School Tech Accessory Collection

The Lisa Frank x CASETiFY collection explores the colorful aesthetic and whimsical artwork found on the popular '90s stationary. Adapting to CASETiFY's signature tech accessories, fans of the brands can expect to see the beloved characters and recognized designs on iPhone cases, vegan leather Apple Watch Bands, AirPods cases, wireless charging pads, phone ring holders, vegan leather pockets, iPad cases, and more. The full range of accessories retails for $25 USD and up.

The collaboration is Lisa Frank's first introduction to the tech accessory market, a space lead by global brand CASETiFY, known for its best-selling collections with industry tastemakers and household brands looking to CASETiFY's expertise on producing high quality, stylish cases. Lisa Frank now joins the roster of CASETiFY's newly launched creative program, CASETiFY co-lab, which has released special edition tech accessories with DHL, The Rolling Stones, Moncler Genius and most recently The Pokémon Company.

"Anyone familiar with CASETiFY and Lisa Frank knows about their mission to promote self-expression," said Wes Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY. "This collection with Lisa Frank is an exciting partnership that feels like a natural next step for two brands fueled by creativity, and we can't wait to see how the fans react to what our teams have come up with."

The entire Lisa Frank x CASETiFY collection is now available to shop online. For more information and full access to the collection, visit CASETiFY.com/lisa-frank or contact jenny.seltzer@casetify.com .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

