CASETiFY Kicks off a New Collaboration with Bruce Lee

In the Bruce Lee x CASETiFY collection, CASETiFY introduces Lee-inspired motifs and licensed artwork to the brand's signature accessories, providing fans with reliable protection for their everyday tech. Unique custom elements invite customers to add their names to two best-selling iPhone cases, including a nostalgic VHS tape-inspired Impact Case, and an eye-catching reflective Mirror Case with a "shattered glass" effect—resulting from Lee's powerful kick. More designs round out the collection, paying homage to his legacy, including vegan Leather iPhone Cases inspired by the iconic black and yellow tracksuit and protective accessories featuring Lee's action shots and signature. Phone cases from the collection support the latest iPhone 12 series, in addition to earlier generations, retailing for $40 USD and up.

"As a global brand, we're excited to celebrate Bruce Lee's legacy as one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "Our community is composed of inspiring and passionate individuals, and we hope they feel a connection with this one-of-a-kind collaboration."

The Bruce Lee x CASETiFY collection offers a full range of complementing accessories for everyone's personal tech—including new designs for AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, MacBook snap cases, and PVC pouches. Fans can also shop these designs in more accessories well-suited for a variety of devices, with the return of fan-favorite styles like the CASETiFY Sling Bag, 2-in-1 Grip Stand, and printed saffiano wireless charging pad. All of these accessories ship worldwide from CASETiFY's site and retail for $25 - $79 USD.

Exclusive to this collaboration, Bruce Lee x CASETiFY debuts a special line of apparel and lifestyle products, which are all brand new to the Co-Lab program. The commemorative merchandise includes a reversible souvenir jacket, featuring yellow satin and black velvet materials, with embroidered designs honoring Lee's nickname, the unbreakable "dragon," retailing for $599 USD. Additionally, fans can purchase honorary "Jeet Kune Do" crewneck sweaters (retailing for $79 USD) and t-shirts (retailing for $69 USD), with designs paying tribute to Lee's personal martial arts style. The collection includes a specially designed basketball featuring Bruce Lee's signature, available in the icon's signature yellow colorway and retailing for $69 USD, as well as novelty chopsticks modeled after Lee's nunchucks, retailing for $60 USD. Other special products include a "flying kick" reusable cloth mask (retailing $20 USD) and a button pusher designed in Lee's silhouette, (retailing $19 USD). These collector's items are only available in limited quantities, with products shipping worldwide from casetify.com while supplies last.

The Bruce Lee x CASETiFY collection launches online starting Dec. 17, at www.casetify.com/bruce-lee. To learn more about the collaboration, CASETiFY products and retail locations, visit online and follow CASETiFY on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com.

Bruce Lee

Lee Jun-fan (November 27, 1940 – July 20, 1973), known professionally as Bruce Lee, was a Chinese-American actor, director, martial artist, martial arts instructor, and philosopher. He was the founder of Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid martial arts philosophy drawing from different combat disciplines that is often credited with paving the way for modern mixed martial arts (MMA). Lee is considered one of the most influential commentators, critics, advocates, and martial artists of all time and is a pop culture icon of the 20th century who bridged the gap between East and West. He is often credited with helping to change the way Asians were presented in American films.

SOURCE CASETiFY

Related Links

http://www.casetify.com

