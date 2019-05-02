CASETiFY Launches CASETiFY co-lab, a Creative Program for Designers to Release Exclusive Tech Accessory Capsules

The CASETiFY co-lab program is a natural extension of the brand's innovative service, which allows customers to completely design and customize tech accessories through a direct-to-consumer model. Through CASETiFY co-lab, CASETiFY will lend their years of expertise to brands who share their mission of self-expression and individuality. The launch of CASETiFY co-lab will push boundaries within the tech space, following the recent success of sold out collections designed in partnership with sacai, Vetements, Moncler Genius and DHL.

"We are in a unique position as a brand whose customer base crosses cultures and countries," says Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "Through CASETiFY co-lab, we will use our technological expertise and international stage to introduce our customers to one of a kind tastemakers and brands from around the world. With our ability to create personalized products through fast and cutting edge technology, we're able to offer our customers something that is truly exclusive and accessible to them."

Collections will carry a range of innovative iPhone and Android cases along with other tech accessories including Apple Watch Bands, Macbook Sleeves, and first-to-market CASETiFY tech accessories. Within CASETiFY co-lab, each collaboration will incorporate a personalized element; on average, 1 out of 4 CASETiFY purchases include a custom feature. This integration allows the customers to be involved in the design making process, creating a product that is truly exclusive and unique to the end user.

Each month, CASETiFY co-lab will launch through CASETiFY's social channels, influencer partnerships, and online media platforms, giving CASETiFY's mass digital community a first look at the limited edition collections. With Andelman's support, CASETiFY is set to launch capsule collections with London based designer Mira Mikati and Parisian CGI Influencer Noonoouri.

CASETiFY co-lab launches on CASETiFY.com starting May 1, 2019. For more information, please visit CASETiFY.com/collaborations or contact: Jenny Seltzer, jenny.seltzer@casetify.com .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the millennial's #1 tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, streetwear label CLOT,

and Clare V.

