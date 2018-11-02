CASETiFY Launches Largest Collection of Apple Watch Bands Compatible with New Series 4 and Series 1-3

With three new collections, CASETiFY delivers an array of completely customizable straps for the Apple Watch . The best-selling collection of Saffiano Bands recently underwent an upgrade, with the addition of double tour styles, now offered in twelve signature designs including marble, leopard and floral prints. Designed for all-day wear and a seamless fit, CASETiFY knows you'll never want to take it off.

"This generation is different, in that we hold our tech close to heart, as a reflection of self," CEO and Co-Founder of CASETiFY, Wes Ng said. "So we had a job to do in creating the best Apple Watch bands for your most personal piece of tech. The customization factor is a non-negotiable for us and our customers."

CASETiFY looks to every detail, creating Apple Watch bands just as beautiful and resilient as the people wearing them. The Saffiano Apple Watch bands collection features a sweat-resistant and scratch-resistant finish, for ultimate protection against the elements. Along with thousands of designs to choose from, CASETiFY offers perfectly matched adaptors to compliment your Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, or Series 1 Apple Watch. All Saffiano Apple Watch bands are engineered in sustainable materials, offering a 100% vegan accessory.

With no shortage of innovation in the tech accessory world, CASETiFY introduces three more styles to welcome the series 4 Apple Watch. Introducing the Denim Apple Watch Band , inspired by the All-American closet staple, bringing your favorite jeans to a new life. Available in two washes, the collection bridges the gap in a unisex, versatile design that will never go out of style. Additionally, a follow up to the best-selling saffiano collection, CASETiFY brings the customization factor to the next level in a new line of watch bands. With the new Custom Monogram Apple Watch Bands , customers have the power to design bands with their favorite color combos and personalized monograms, to create an accessory completely unique and special to them.

With the success of the Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band Collection, CASETiFY has one more surprise up their sleeve, introducing the Apple Watch Link Bracelet Band Collection. Bringing this classic design to the tech accessory dimension, the Apple Watch Link Bracelet Band unveils three timeless finishes to elevate the Apple Watch with a touch of sophistication and luxury.

These new styles will join the ranks of customer favorite Nylon Apple Watch Bands and Magnetic Apple Watch Bands, as the ultimate one-stop-shop for straps for the Apple Watch starting at $45. For more information on CASETiFY Apple Watch Bands, please visit CASETiFY.com.

ABOUT CASETiFY:

Seven years ago, CASETiFY saw a category ignored for far too long. What originally started as the first premium resource for customers to print Instagram photos onto phone cases has evolved into a global publisher and platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories.

Today, CASETiFY is the fastest growing global tech accessories brand, known for the world's slimmest and most protective Impact iPhone cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design. Inspired by the dreamers and playmakers, CASETiFY created the perfect canvas to capture the wealth of creativity and spirit of individuality alive in all of us while reaching 1 in 7 millennials across 150 countries.

Throughout the past seven years, CASETiFY expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, offline partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

Learn more about us at CASETiFY.com.

