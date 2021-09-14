CASETiFY Releases New Sustainable Collection for the iPhone 13 Series

Bumping up the protection and design of its hero products, CASETiFY's collection for the iPhone 13 series integrates new materials and innovation, creating a more sustainable lineup than ever before. Customers can shop best-selling Impact Cases made from a proprietary blend of plant-based bioplastic, now constructed from 65% sustainable material by weight. Shoppers will find the latest addition to the CASETiFY product range with the new Impact Crush Case—a revolutionary accessory inspired by the brand's recently launched recycling program RECASETiFY —designed to repurpose end-of-lifecycle phone cases and further close the loop on single use plastics. The iPhone 13 cases in the Impact Series and Re/CASETiFY collection are available to shop now in a rainbow of colorways and ultra protective profiles, with options to express yourself through the brand's signature prints and partnerships.

Impact Crush RECASETiFY . In partnership with TerraCycle, phone cases are given a second life through a manufacturing process that drastically reduces carbon emissions by 20%. The new Impact Crush case also features plant-based qìtech™ 2.0 - Offering 360° protection, the new Impact Crush features a mixture of upcycled plastic, with proprietary materials made from end-of-lifecycle phone cases collected through the brand's recycling program,. In partnership with TerraCycle, phone cases are given a second life through a manufacturing process that drastically reduces carbon emissions by 20%. The new Impact Crush case also features plant-based qìtech™ 2.0 drop protection up to 6.6-ft with compatibility for MagSafe and wireless charging. Available in a raw speckled design with 4 options for Matte bumpers (Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue, Coral White and Seaweed Black) and 2 options for Sheer bumpers (Black and Clear). Customers can also expect the same trusted antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY, as well as a 100% BPA-free case when purchasing. Retails $50 USD and up .

Ultra Impact Crush - With an added 4 corners of plant-based qìtech™ 2.0 protection, the Ultra Impact Crush offers a sleek design with additional drop protection up to 9.8-ft. The new case is made from a proprietary blend of upcycled phone cases and sustainable materials, layered with antimicrobial DEFENSiFY coating, safely made to be 100% BPA-free. The Ultra Impact Crush offers compatibility with iPhone 13 features, including MagSafe and wireless charging capabilities, all while lending itself to style and self-expression, available in a variety of Sheer bumper colorways (Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue, Coral White , Seaweed Black, Black and Clear). Retails $60 USD and up .

Impact Case 2021 - With a new and improved qìtech™ 2.0 material sourced from plant-based bioplastics and a higher composition of recycled materials than previous years (65% to be exact) the Impact Case has its strongest impact resistance ever. The Impact Case is compatible with MagSafe and Wireless charging technology, made with 30% plant based material, layered in an antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY, with 100% BPA-free material and offering up to 6.6 ft of drop protection. Customers can shop their favorite prints in 18 different Matte, Sheer, Clear and Glitter colorways with even more endless ways to personalize for everyone. Retails $50 USD and up .

Ultra Impact Case 2021 - All the same beloved features as the signature iPhone 13 Impact Case, with an extra four corners of qìtech™ 2.0 drop-protection. The Ultra Impact Case provides 3x military grade protection for drops up to 9.8-ft, now made with 65% recycled materials by weight, coated in DEFENSiFY and made with 100% BPA free material. Retails $60 USD and up.

"Every year Apple changes the game with its latest innovations, and we're proud to be the brand behind the most exciting accessories, delivering cutting edge technology, premium protection, and unmatched personality," said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder. "This year, CASETiFY is making strides in sustainability and protection to push the industry forward, and we can't wait to see how our community connects with our new collections."

Following the new Impact Case series and Re/CASETiFY collection, customers can expect the release of more CASETiFY classics for the iPhone 13 devices, including the Custom Mirror Case, Essential Case, Leather Case, Neon Sand Case, Glitter Case and the newly launched 100% Ultra Compostable Case. As a perfect match to all of Apple's releases, CASETiFY fans are also invited to explore a custom range of trending accessories including iPhone 13 Screen Protectors and Lens Covers. Customers can expect top quality protection from all of CASETiFY's designs, providing corner-to-corner military-grade protection, and responsibly packaged in in 100% plastic-free, eco-friendly packaging.

To shop the new iPhone 13 cases, and to learn more about CASETiFY and its products, please visit www.casetify.com . For the latest news on CASETiFY, sign up for the newsletter and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

SOURCE CASETiFY