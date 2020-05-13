CASETiFY Welcomes Hello Kitty to the Co-Lab Program for Two Special Edition Collections

The Hello Kitty x CASETiFY collection will debut in two capsules: The Mini Mart Collection and The Signature Collection. With both product lines playing on the adorable features that Hello Kitty fans have come to know and love, every accessory creates a new way to personalize and rep the iconic character on CASETiFY's premium quality accessories.

Launching with Hello Kitty x CASETiFY's limited edition release, The Mini Mart Collection brings candy-colored market essentials and reimagined everyday items to a range of accessories compatible with iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods 1/2, AirPods Pro, MacBooks, iPads, and more. From special edition Floaty Cases, to playful "fruit stickers" taking over CASETiFY's best-selling styles like Glitter and Impact Cases, fans are invited to customize and create their very own Hello Kitty-approved accessory. Joining the lineup, and introduced just in time for the collaboration, shoppers can also take their tech to the virtual "refrigerator aisle" and choose from limited edition designer Milk Cases, turning their phones into a grocery list staple. At the same time, Hello Kitty x CASETiFY will also unveil a Signature Collection of classic designs, bringing timeless Kitty looks such as her red bow, blue jumper, and LBW (little black whiskers) to tons of custom tech accessories, including the new CASETiFY Puffy Case.

"Hello Kitty is an extra special partner to join CASETiFY for our latest collection," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "We're introducing the collaboration the only way we know how--by inviting the entire CASETiFY Community to a global celebration of Hello Kitty, channeling her joy and sense of style in every accessory."

As Hello Kitty officially joins CASETiFY Co-Lab (a creative program known for releasing sold out capsules with brand partners from around the world), the collection will introduce two brand new CASETiFY products to the collaboration. First, fans will be able to dress their tech in the new adhesive 2-in1 Grip Stand, available in four designer prints. Disguised as a Mini Mart essential bandage, the strap is engineered for easy smartphone handling, offering a cute way to grip and stand up portable tech. Additionally, customers will be able to shop CASETiFY's first-ever printed UV tech sanitizer. Lined with mercury-free sanitizing lamps, and equipped with an embedded wireless charger, customers can disinfect their screens and replenish their iPhone batteries in true Hello Kitty fashion, retailing USD120 .

Hello Kitty x CASETiFY sets up shop on www.CASETiFY.com/hello-kitty , with accessories starting at USD25. For more information on the collaboration, and to join the waitlist granting early access to the collection on release day, visit CASETiFY today. Make sure to stay tuned to @CASETiFY and @Sanrio on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more updates and announcements about the collection. Have a super great day!

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through their tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY serves as the leading Gen Z brand, delivering stylishly slim and drop-protected cases to millions of customers around the world.

Over the years, CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channels, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Moncler, Vetements, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS.

