Casey's General Stores Opens New Distribution Center in Missouri

"Casey's has had a long-standing presence in Missouri and provided opportunities to thousands of Missourians across the state," Governor Mike Parson said. "We appreciate Casey's continued commitment and look forward to its future growth and success."

"Casey's Joplin Distribution Center is key to our plan for accelerated store growth over the next two years."

The new, state-of-the-art warehouse will serve 400 to 600 of the company's stores. Casey's operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in the U.S.

"Every day at Casey's, we are providing guests freshly prepared foods and the products they need and want," said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer at Casey's. "Our Joplin distribution team will play a key role in delivering on this promise. We appreciate the support from the state of Missouri and city of Joplin as we worked to make this project a reality. Casey's Joplin Distribution Center is key to our plan for accelerated store growth over the next two years."

Casey's is investing $62 million in the new facility, and company executives expect to hire around 125 employees.

"We welcome Casey's distribution center to Joplin," said Mayor Ryan Stanley. "We are excited and pleased with their decision to expand their operations here in southwest Missouri. Casey's is a well-known brand and respected by their customers throughout the Midwest. Their center is a great fit for our industrial park, and we appreciate all of our partners for their work to bring this project to Joplin. It is a boost for our local economy by providing quality jobs and opportunities for our community."

The City of Joplin, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Liberty Utilities, Missouri American Water, Missouri Partnership, MOKAN Regional Partnership and Spire all worked to bring Casey's newest facility to Missouri.

"Here in Missouri, we couldn't do what we do without the support of our partner organizations across the state," Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership said. "I always say that economic development and business attraction is a team sport, and that rings especially true with this project. I would like to thank all of our partners for their hard work in attracting Casey's General Stores to Missouri."

The new facility is the company's third distribution center. Missouri has seen a tremendous amount of success in logistics and distribution, welcoming companies such as e-commerce giant Chewy, Inc., BoxyCharm, Melaleuca, Inc., Optimas Solutions, and Kenco Logistics Services, Inc. in recent months.

