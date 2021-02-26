Cash for Michigan Houses Helps Homeowners With Bad Tenants

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash for Michigan Houses is located in Flint Michigan and serves all of Michigan. Their team of real estate investors offer an easy way for homeowners to sell unwanted homes.

Many homeowners are currently struggling in the current economic climate. This is especially true for homeowners that rely on rental income from investment properties. When tenants stop paying rent, the landlord is still on the hook to pay mortgages, which places a strain on their finances.

We pay cash for as-is houses we buy fixer upper houses

This is where real estate investors offer help. As such, Cash for Michigan Houses buys houses in any condition and in any situation. This means that they buy houses with bad tenants that stop paying rent, refuse to move, and/or have damaged the home.

They can inherit tenants for one simple reason. They offer tenants a lump sum payment in order to cover moving expenses and additional cash as an incentive to move and 'turn in the keys.'

Many real estate investors will buy houses with bad tenants. Cash for Michigan Houses is different from one critical perspective. They always make an offer that landlords can rely on. Some investors may offer more but will not actually perform. Often, a high offer is too good to be true. The only way to guarantee to close is to leverage integrity with experience in order to offer a purchase price that is competitive and firm. Cash for Michigan Houses always offers a fair price and always stands by that price.

Inexperienced investors expose homeowners to unnecessary risk and can make a bad situation much worse. Landlords with no rental income cannot afford setbacks to getting their home sold. These homeowners don't have time for buyers to fall through. The key to success for homeowners in these situations is the speed at which their property is sold. In a worse case scenario, they lose their home, all their equity and destroy their credit, all in one swoop.

Furthermore, few of these companies actually provide a service to the community. Cash for Michigan Houses does this with passion and care. They are committed to enriching the local Michigan communities they do business in. To that end, they donate a portion of all profits to the local Michigan community.

Contact:

Matt Stark

Cash for Michigan Houses

Phone: (810) 309-9371

https://cashformichiganhouses.com/

SOURCE Cash for Michigan Houses