CashBet Appoints Ed Brennan as Company President

OAKLAND, California, September 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

iGaming platform provider CashBet has moved to bolster its senior team by installing advisory board member Ed Brennan as company President.

Ed Brennan will lead CashBet in the next period of its development, following one of the world's largest casino gaming ICOs, with the goal of establishing it as the world's leading blockchain-powered iGaming platform provider.

He brings a wealth of experience to the position after 25 years in the internet, software, hardware and financial services industries, working with a host of Fortune 500 companies such as Merrill Lynch, Seagate, Adobe, Microsoft and NexTag.

Commenting on his appointment, Brennan said: "I have enjoyed serving as an advisor to CashBet and am confident that my understanding of the business and its position in the iGaming market will help me step up to this new position as we look to grow even further."

"Even with the unforeseen challenges presented by the crypto bear market, CashBet has never been in a better position to achieve its full potential. I am honoured to begin serving as the company's new President with guidance from the Board."

Brennan's appointment follows the Board of Director's decision to begin search for a new CEO to replace Co-founder Mike Reaves.

Reaves co-founded CashBet in 2012 following a long career in online gambling. The platform he helped create is designed to encapsulate everything an operator needs to run a modern iGaming business.

Over the past five years, it has developed patented technologies and built the world's first-crypto enabled iGaming platform, as well as becoming the first cryptocurrency partner in English Premier League history when it agreed to sponsor Arsenal Football Club.

About CashBet

CashBet is a leading mobile-first iGaming platform provider and turnkey operator. CashBet's platform empowers real-money, social, and skill-based gaming apps and websites worldwide. By integrating CashBet's software, game developers can legally launch online gambling games without needing to be licensed. With CashBet's feature-rich platform, operators gain access to player segmentation, bonusing, campaign management, and other patent-pending features to enable a profitable iGaming operation from day one. CashBet is licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. For more information, please visit http://www.cashbet.com.

