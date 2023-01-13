Cashew market size to grow by 1,123.96 thousand t from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cashew market size is forecasted to grow by 1,123.96 thousand t from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Achal Group of Industries, Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., ALPHONSA CASHEW INDUSTRIES, Aryan International, Bata Food, Bismi Cashew Co., CBL NATURAL FOODS Pvt. Ltd., DCC Delicious, Delphi Organic GmbH, DVK Group, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Kalbavi Cashews, NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd., NUTSCO Inc., Olam Group Ltd., Prime Nuts Online Store, Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Shivam Cashew Industry, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vietnam Cashew Processing Joint Co. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cashew Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others - Buy the report

Cashew market 2023-2027: Scope

The cashew market report also covers the following areas:

Cashew market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk will fuel the growth of the cashew market. The number of people suffering from lactose intolerance is increasing in Europe. As a result, the demand for lactose-free and low-lactose products is growing at a rapid rate. In addition, the prevalence of allergies associated with other plant-based alternatives such as soy, hazelnut, and almond milk is rising. This reduces the competition for cashew milk vendors. Such factors will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Cashews are a potential source of allergens, which is impeding the market growth. Cashew allergy is prevalent across the world. In the US, the incidence of cashew allergy is 0.2% among children and 0.5% among adults. Moreover, cashews can have allergenic proteins that may cause serious health issues in some people. These factors can adversely affect the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!

Cashew market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Type

Conventional or regular



Organic

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Region

North America



The US





Canada



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East and Africa

and Africa

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East and Africa

and

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

Cashew market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The cashew market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. Conventional cashews are produced with the application of pesticides and fertilizers on the nuts. The demand for conventional cashews is expected to increase owing to the rising awareness among consumers about their health benefits. Cashews are rich in certain essential proteins and minerals. Hence, the consumption of cashews in the right quantities helps in lowering the amount of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body. Such health benefits of conventional cashews will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The production of cashews is increasing to meet the rising demand from consumers in the region, which is fueling the market's growth. Cashews are rich in vitamins and minerals. Furthermore, cashew milk is considered an alternative to cow's milk. Hence, many vendors have added cashews as a key ingredient in snack and confectionery products. These factors are estimated to expand the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

Cashew market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this cashew market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cashew market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cashew market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cashew market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The cashew milk market size is expected to increase by USD 59.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The nut meals market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (inorganic nut meals and organic nut meals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cashew Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 141 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 1,123.96 th t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Achal Group of Industries, Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., ALPHONSA CASHEW INDUSTRIES, Aryan International, Bata Food, Bismi Cashew Co., CBL NATURAL FOODS Pvt. Ltd., DCC Delicious, Delphi Organic GmbH, DVK Group, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Kalbavi Cashews, NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd., NUTSCO Inc., Olam Group Ltd., Prime Nuts Online Store, Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Shivam Cashew Industry, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vietnam Cashew Processing Joint Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

