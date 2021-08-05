Cashmere Named Taco Bell®'s First-ever Culture Agency Of Record

"Cashmere was our clear first choice to help evolve our brand as culture and social priorities continue to advance," said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp., "There's no agency more well-equipped to build authentic connections with diverse and multiethnic audiences, and we feel honored to tap into their superpower."

"Taco Bell is one of the most innovative and globally iconic quick service brands of our time whose distinct commitment to culture transcends boundaries," said Ted Chung, Founder and Chairman, Cashmere. "We are philosophically aligned in our belief that when there is greater harmony between communities and brands, progress can be more fully realized. It is a dream to come together and supercharge our capabilities."

The evolution and shift in culture caused by new social and technology platforms, along with generations coming of age, particularly in the past year, has driven blue chip companies to engage partners fluent in social nuance. An agency that has been founded on diversity since its inception, no other agency is authentically built like Cashmere to help brands create deeper connections among different audiences.

With its proven track record building brands that matter in culture, Cashmere just celebrated its most successful year on record, and has added leading global brands to their extensive client roster.

About Cashmere

Cashmere is an award-winning lifestyle-marketing company comprised of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising, and new media. Cashmere identifies trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate drive culture. Cashmere utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full-service support for campaigns and brands. Cashmere builds brands who truly matter in culture.



Cashmere's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: Google, Instagram, Facebook, BMW of North America, Danone North America, Heineken, DoorDash, adidas, Warner Media, Amazon, Hulu, Disney, AppleTV+, Netflix, Universal Pictures, FX, CBS, Snoop Dogg and more. Cashmere has been recognized as a leading force within the creative industry and a recipient of multiple awards including: 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, The Clio Awards, AdColor, A100, named Ad Age's Multicultural 2019 Agency of the Year and recognized on Ad Age's 2020 A-List Agencies To Watch list and Ad Age's 2021 A-List Standout Agencies.

For more information about Cashmere, please visit www.cashmereagency.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn @cashmereagency

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Taco Bell's Twitter, Taco Bell News' Twitter, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here.

