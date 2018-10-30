CashStar Named One of the Best Places to Work in Maine for Eighth Consecutive Year

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CashStar, a Blackhawk Network business and market leader in gift card ecommerce solutions, has been recognized as one of the 2018 "Best Places to Work in Maine." Founded by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the awards program surveys companies' workplace policies, practices and demographics in conjunction with employee feedback to determine which employers stand out across the state.

"The importance of creating a positive, engaging work environment cannot be understated. Our CashStar employees have directly testified to their workplace satisfaction, and we are pleased that efforts to show them appreciation and acknowledge their value are working," said Suzanne Kinner, group vice president, human resources at Blackhawk Network. "Our Maine team members are exceptionally talented and committed, and we will continue to invest in and cultivate a culture that salutes and rewards our employees' efforts."

CashStar offers its employees an array of benefits, including competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for growth and upbeat office perks such as free on-site yoga, ping pong tournaments and fun company outings. The business also encourages employees to take paid leave each year to volunteer in their communities. For more information on current CashStar position openings, click here, and visit the company's Facebook page to view photos from recent CashStar employee volunteer projects and outings.

"Offering free yoga classes, flu shots, snacks, and team celebrations make for a great work environment," said Elias Eder, sales development representative at CashStar. "But CashStar has gone above and beyond to earn its ranking as a Best Place to Work. CashStar truly recognizes that its greatest asset is its people. This is made clear through the way we are encouraged to bring our own ideas to the table, be creative and work independently. When you feel valued as a team member, being personally vested and going the extra mile every day just comes naturally."

CashStar is located in Portland's historic Old Port district, and was a Maine-based startup that was acquired by Blackhawk Network in 2017. This is the eighth consecutive year it has been recognized by the "Best Places to Work in Maine" awards. Winners were officially announced at a ceremony held on October 9, and will be profiled in an upcoming issue of Mainebiz.

For more information on the "Best Places to Work in Maine" program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinME.com. The full list of ranked honorees can be viewed here.

About CashStar

CashStar is a leading provider of end-to-end first party solutions and services for gift card commerce, supporting multiple touchpoints across the customer lifecycle. Its award-winning platform, CashStar Commerce, is a flexible and market-proven solution that enables merchants to directly market, sell and distribute digital and plastic gift cards across channels and devices. With security, scalability and reliability integral to its foundation, CashStar clients can focus more on creating great customer experiences, growing gift card revenue and driving omni-channel engagement. CashStar Velocity Services allow merchants to grow their gift card programs with minimal resource investment. CashStar clients include top brands like SEPHORA, Starbucks, The Home Depot, Uber and Walmart. CashStar is a Blackhawk Network Business. To learn more about CashStar's solutions, please visit www.cashstar.com, follow @CashStar or email info@cashstar.com.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and rewards programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries.

For more information, please visit BlackhawkNetwork.com, CashStar.com, HawkCommerce.com, HawkIncentives.com or our product websites GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com, Cardpool.com, GiftCardLab.com and OmniCard.com.

Contact:

Ashley Jackson

719-332-3495

Ashley@fletchergroupllc.com

SOURCE CashStar

Related Links

http://www.cashstar.com

